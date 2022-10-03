ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

By Adam Rapier
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIUkx_0iKaMsQr00

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Ole Miss Rebels’ Week 6 matchup.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off their biggest win of the season against Kentucky, and they plan to keep up the level of play as they travel to Vanderbilt to face the Commodores in Week 6.

Ole Miss seems to have finally developed chemistry after adding several transfer players to both sides of the ball this offseason.

The Rebels and Commodores will kick off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect when they arrive in Nashville.

Vanderbilt Commodores

2022 Record: 3-2

Head Coach: Clark Lea (third season)

Lea holds an 8-14 record after becoming Vanderbilt’s head coach in December of 2020.

Offensive Leaders

Passing: Mike Wright

Junior quarterback Mike Wright completed 93 of his 175 passes for 1,042 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2021. While these numbers are not impressive, he only attempted 23 passes in his final four games of the season.

Wright has completed 39 of his 65 passes for 426 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception this season.

Rushing: Ray Davis

Senior running back Ray Davis ran the ball 44 times for 211 yards and one touchdown in 2021. Now that he is the lead back, he is blowing these numbers out of the water.

Senior running back Ray Davis has run the ball 81 times for 402 yards and three touchdowns. He is also averaging an impressive five yards per carry.

Receiver: Will Shepherd

Junior receiver Will Shepherd caught 43 passes for 577 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He is well on his way to passing those numbers this season.

Shepherd has 26 catches, 365 yards, and seven touchdowns this year.

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Anfernee Orji

Senior linebacker Anfernee Orji had 71 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in 2021.

This year Orji has already complied 52 tackles and one forced fumble.

Interceptions: De’Rickey Wright

Junior linebacker De’Rickey Wright had 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and two PBUs in 2021.

This season Wright has 21 tackles, the team’s lone interception, and three PBUs.

Sacks: BJ Anderson, Christian James, Darren Agu, BJ Diakite, Myles Cecil, and Ja’Dais Richard

The Commodores' defense had nine total sacks in 2021. This group is up to seven this season.

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

