Dry conditions prevail in state

Dry conditions across Illinois provided farmers with plenty of time to harvest corn and soybeans and plant winter wheat.

But a shortage of rainfall also means soil moisture levels are dropping, which could allow drought conditions to spread.

There were seven days suitable for field work last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Statewide, the average temperature was 55.3 degrees, 6.6 degrees below normal. In Crawford County, the average temperature was more than 55.1.

Precipitation averaged .01 inches across the state, .64 inches below normal. No measurable rainfall was reported here.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 38 percent short and 51 percent adequate.

Subsoil moisture supply was rated 12 percent very short, 28 percent short, 59 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

Meanwhile, corn dented reached 85 percent, compared to the average of 96 percent. Corn mature reached 63 percent, compared to the average of 80 percent. Corn harvested for grain reached 13 percent, compared to the average of 29 percent.

Corn condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 55 percent good and 14 percent excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves reached 80 percent, compared to the average of 75 percent. Beans harvested reached 10 percent, compared to the average of 26 percent.

Condition of the bean crop was rated 4 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 55 percent good and 12 percent excellent.

Wheat planted reached 4 percent, compared to the average of 14 percent.

Earlier this year, Illinois farmers harvested an estimated 560,000 acres of wheat for grain, down 8 percent from the previous year.

The yield was estimated at 79 bushels per acre, tying the record set in 2021. Production was estimated at 44.2 million bushels, however, down 8 percent from the previous year.