Rapides Parish, LA

Appeals court agrees with judge that Rapides business 'sale' was case of fraud

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago

An appeals court has ruled a Rapides Parish judge was correct when she ruled a Lafayette-area man had used fraud to take a convenience store that later was destroyed by fire.

In her August 2021 ruling, 9 th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch wrote it was “clearly convincing” that the supposed sale of Chandler Groceries, a mainstay on La. 28 West outside Alexandria for decades, was a case of fraud.

The man who claimed he paid $325,000 cash for the store, Ayoub Ali, appealed the judge's decision. Last week, the Louisiana 3 rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles upheld Koch’s ruling.

Ali claimed the trial court erred both when it ruled the sale a case of fraud and that owner Donald Chandler's signature on the document he filed with the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court’s office was fraudulently obtained.

Koch’s ruling voided the purported sale.

"Here, the trial court found as a matter of fact that there was no agreement to sell the property as the document that ultimately appeared to do so was produced and executed fraudulently by Mr. Ali," reads the court's ruling.

'Burning really good': Fire that destroyed Chandler's Grocery Sunday night in Rapides Parish is under investigation

'Clearly convincing': Rapides judge nullifies sale of Chandler Groceries in trial ruling

Ali had filed a three-page bill of sale with the clerk’s office March 10, 2020, that says Chandler sold the business to him. The document was signed by two witnesses and notarized, but the witnesses testified at trial that the document was not what they had signed.

Ali had been running the store and had expressed interest in buying it from Chandler, who testified he said he’d sell for $325,000 cash. But he also testified that Ali missed several appointments to discuss the sale.

Chandler and Ali were to meet Ali’s father at the office of Chandler’s attorney, too. But as the two men were driving to the appointment, Ali’s father – who was providing cash for the sale – called to say he’d been in a car wreck while traveling from Broussard, where they lived.

What Chandler and the other two witnesses said they do remember signing was a two-page lease agreement that Ali asked them to sign so he could secure a liquor license for the store.

The store was destroyed in a June 7, 2020, fire. Two days later, a lawsuit Chandler filed disputing the sale was filed.

The fire was investigated by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office. A spokesperson said on Tuesday that the investigation has been closed with the cause of the fire being undetermined.

A three-judge panel of the appellate court said Koch’s finding that the cash sale wasn’t authentic was “not clearly wrong or manifestly erroneous.”

Ali still faces criminal charges stemming from the case. He was arrested in February 2021 by Louisiana State Police and later was formally charged with insurance fraud, attempted theft of more than $25,000, forgery and filing false public records.

He’s set for a pretrial conference Jan. 18.

