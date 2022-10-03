Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Murder convictions overturned after court rules rap lyrics likely injected racial bias
The murder convictions of two Black men in northern California were vacated Monday after a judge ruled the introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act, a law designed to limit racism within the criminal justice system. The decision comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin...
Idaho8.com
Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse to resign his Senate seat to become University of Florida president, source tells CNN
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a prominent voice in the Republican Party who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida, according to a source familiar with the deliberations.
Idaho8.com
Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegation while clarifying radio show comments
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Georgia, on Thursday continued to deny reporting by The Daily Beast that he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and sought to clarify comments he made about the report during a radio interview earlier in the day. “This here,...
Idaho8.com
The Twitter-Musk trial is now on pause
The judge overseeing the acquisition dispute between Elon Musk and Twitter on Thursday ruled to pause the legal proceedings until Oct. 28 following a request from the Tesla CEO, meaning the trial that was set to begin Oct. 17 will not go ahead as planned. Twitter had opposed Musk’s motion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Justice Department insists to Trump’s attorneys that he return all documents marked classified
Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
Idaho8.com
The real-life ‘Inventing Anna’ could be released from jail soon. She’s still fighting deportation
A judge has ruled that Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” is based on, can be released from jail on bond while she fights deportation — if certain conditions are met. According to court records, Immigration Judge Charles Conroy found this week that Sorokin...
Idaho8.com
Proud Boys member is first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy
Jeremy Bertino, a top lieutenant to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in federal court on Thursday, and is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation into the far-right extremist group. Bertino, 43, also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person....
Idaho8.com
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
Comments / 0