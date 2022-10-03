ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Fatal house fire claims one in Walter Hill, autopsy pending

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
Rutherford County firefighters and other emergency workers responded to a home fire with a fatality prior to noon Sunday in the Walter Hill community.

The house fire was in a neighborhood off South Epps Wood Court on the north side of the county off West Jefferson Pike (state Route 266) about a couple of miles from Walter Hill Elementary by the intersection of Lebanon Pike (U.S. Highway 231 North), according to a press release from the Rutherford County Fire Marshall's Office.

Crews discovered one victim during a search of the residence. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Although the victim's next of kin has been notified, the name will be withheld from the public while Rutherford County Fire Marshal Joshua Sanderscontinues an investigation that includes an autopsy, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Chief Larry Farley said Monday.

The county's firefighters joined those with the Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department to respond to the fire with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, according to the press release.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire ventilating from on corner of the house.

The fire marshal and sheriff's detectives also arrived to investigate.

The fire marshal, who's also the county's assistant fire chief, is leading the investigation, which is expected to take several days.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

