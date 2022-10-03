Read full article on original website
Volume One
E.C. Redevelopment Authority Eyes Expansion
Twenty years after it was established by the City of Eau Claire, the North Barstow Redevelopment District has almost fulfilled its mission. In fact, in the coming days the city officials expect to close on the sales of the last two pieces of land in the district available for redevelopment: the area known as Block 7, at the corner of North Barstow and Galloway streets, and a small lot one block south, next to the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.
Volume One
OH BOYD! Check Out This Park
New renovations for Boyd Park in Eau Claire have been no walk in the park. But the folks working on them are happy to share how construction is truckin’ along. Since August, a new skatepark and playground have been under construction at Boyd Park, which lies just a few blocks from downtown Eau Claire in the Eastside Hill Neighborhood. Approval for the amenities goes back to 2020, but the park has been steadily making progress towards their end goal.
centralwinews.com
Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward
A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
Hudson Star-Observer
Landmark business struggling to stay alive
We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
Volume One
LGBTQ+ Center’s Second Census Open Through End of Year
The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Center conducted its first LGBT+ census in 2021, garnering 125 respondents from around the Valley. Now working on its second census, the center has more than 100 respondents already and will continue collecting responses through the end of the year. As described in the 2021 report,...
Volume One
From Produce to Spices to Charms: New HmongStop Store Highlights Eau Claire Diversity
Mike Moua and Youa Lor, a local married couple, saw a gap in the Eau Claire food scene and decided to take something familiar to them, to the community dinner table. On Sept. 24 HmongStop opened its doors right off of Clairemont Avenue, offering traditional Hmong foods as well as jewelry.
Volume One
Chippewa Valley Halloween Crossword | October 2022
The 15 clues below will test your knowledge of local hauntings, history, and hokum. You’ll find the puzzle on Page 12 of our Oct. 6 issue. CV Halloween Crossword (Oct. 6, 2022) Crossword via crosswordlabs.com.
Volume One
A LOVE-HEAT RELATIONSHIP: Taking on the Spiciest Food in the Chippewa Valley
Spiciness is subjective. Some hate it while others can only find joy in life when their tastebuds are left totally scorched and sweat is beading on their forehead. Technically, spiciness isn’t a flavor. Capsaicin (which is found in chili peppers) is a chemical that activates receptors in your body and tricks your nervous system into thinking you’re overheating. The sensitivity and amount of these receptors vary from person to person, so while some may find a dish with mild zing, it may be H-E-double-hockey sticks to another. I tend to sit closer to the sinful side of the spectrum – finding food just a bit more fun when it has that kick to it.
Volume One
WichCraft: New Alternative Bar Aims to Spook in Style
At the new horror-themed alternative bar WichCraft, the atmosphere, menu, and drinks are all to die for. If you're interested in going out with friends or just want to have a fun night out in general, but with a spooky twist, Cory Crowell and his crew are opening up the perfect spot for you.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
drydenwire.com
Names, Information Released From Monday’s Vehicle Vs Train Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- A 34-year-old male from Sarona, WI, and a 31-year-old female from Luck, WI, were involved in a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries for both. The male, identified as Leighton Givens, was apparently operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Volume One
FMDown’s Latest a Sonic Bridge to the Land of Rock
Eau Claire’s FMDown offers a five-song blast of its trademark “loud, unabashed rock and roll” on its new EP, Paper Bridges. The four-piece officially released the EP Sept. 7, not long after closing out the last of Sounds Like Summer concert of the year at Phoenix Park. It includes two singles (and accompanying videos), “That’d Be Sad” and “Close (But No Cigar).”
Volume One
Sesquicentennial Stories: Pioneering Physician
Learning about a doctor who had three academic degrees and was very active in the community is not too surprising. However, learning about a woman who fit this description and began her education shortly after the Civil War might be unexpected. Annette J. Shaw was born in Vermont in 1847....
Volume One
Notable + Quotable | Oct. 6, 2022
A person was speeding laps around Braun’s Bay in their vehicle, presumably for an audition for the next Fast and the Furious movie. this ended up pretty much how you would expect. ... Somewhere Vin Diesel is shaking his head sadly. – From the ECPD’s Notable Case Log across...
Volume One
WICKED FUN: Forage and ECMM to Host Halloween Shindig
Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder since the Eau Claire Makers Market’s (ECMM) very first shindig in early 2022, it isn’t shocking Forage and ECMM continue to collaborate; it was a spooky delight, though, when the duo announced they will be throwing a Halloween party at Forage in downtown Eau Claire on Oct. 28 at 9pm.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect behind bars
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning more details related to the amber alert issued during the weekend. A 22-year-old is in the Chippewa County jail after the sheriff’s office says he kidnapped a 15-year-old from the Holcombe area. The suspect, Trevor Blackburn, was living in Tennessee...
