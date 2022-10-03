ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks held a committee meeting Thursday and discussed new changes that will impact homeless encampments in the city. According to the committee, the new changes will impact what is considered an encampment from 48 hours to 72 hours of a camp being set up. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Greg Fischer
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County

BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Louisville receives a million dollars to fix sidewalks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville will receive a million dollars in federal funding to repair crumbling, run-down sidewalks around the Metro. The investment will make Louisville sidewalks more accessible and increase pedestrian safety near busy roads, according to a press release. The funding came from the House Appropriations Committee’s Community...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville mayor announces $40M affordable housing investment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced $40 million dollars will be going towards 300 affordable housing units which they hope to start building within the next 12 months. It's part of the mayor's multi-system plan to reduce houselessness. People who make 30% of the area's median income...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
