Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
'Where is the accountability?' Plant pirates strike Old Louisville porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man spoke out Thursday after plant pirates snatched his flowers from their roots. "I came out in the morning and one of the plants were completely gone," Joshua Wilkes said. Wilkes said all that was left was a trail of dirt. He immediately told his...
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Fire, smoke could be seen at Louisville airport Wednesday morning during emergency training drill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire and smoke could be visible at Louisville's airport on Wednesday, but it's all part of a drill. Officials at the Muhammad Ali International Airport said a full-scale aircraft emergency training exercise will start at 10 a.m. The SDF Public Safety Department and other local first...
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
Wave 3
Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks held a committee meeting Thursday and discussed new changes that will impact homeless encampments in the city. According to the committee, the new changes will impact what is considered an encampment from 48 hours to 72 hours of a camp being set up. The...
WLKY.com
Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
RELATED PEOPLE
Metro Council gets update on downtown statue removed in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when the city removed the King Louis XVI statue. A memorable statue could be making a comeback. Metro Council members received an update on the King Louis VXI statue following it's removal from downtown in 2020. The statue was...
Wave 3
Multiple people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot in the Newburg neighborhood at Petersburg Park on Thursday night. Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOCUS | Dime-sized device is creating mini-machine guns in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Non-fatal shootings are down 30% in Louisville this year, from 450 to 314. Murders are down 8%, from 138 to 128. But there has been a massive influx of one highly illegal handgun modification. It's no bigger than a dime, but it turns a semi-automatic Glock...
wdrb.com
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
WLKY.com
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County
BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisville receives a million dollars to fix sidewalks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville will receive a million dollars in federal funding to repair crumbling, run-down sidewalks around the Metro. The investment will make Louisville sidewalks more accessible and increase pedestrian safety near busy roads, according to a press release. The funding came from the House Appropriations Committee’s Community...
Louisville mayor announces $40M affordable housing investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced $40 million dollars will be going towards 300 affordable housing units which they hope to start building within the next 12 months. It's part of the mayor's multi-system plan to reduce houselessness. People who make 30% of the area's median income...
wdrb.com
$1.6 million grant will improve infrastructure in rapidly-growing Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- State grant money totaling $1.6 million will help improve issues in one of Kentucky's 10 fastest-growing counties. Bullitt County will use the money to fund three projects that will help support continued growth through expanded internet service, resurfaced roads and extended water services. "We have...
This Louisville organization aims to support families facing cancer with WIGS!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two hiatus, Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is bringing back WIGS. The fabulous event benefits families and individuals who seek cancer support at Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. In 2019, they were able to raise over $50,000 and they are hoping to raise even more this year. "This...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0