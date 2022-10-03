ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOWuJ_0iKaJrVv00

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is.

One of the planets discovered is around 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its star within three days, according to reports from The Conversation. The second planet that they discovered is around 70 percent larger than Earth and they believe that it may be home to a deep ocean. If these beliefs are true, then the two habitable planets could be more habitable than Earth.

The basis of this belief is what astronomers call a star’s habitable zone. The habitable zone is basically a small space around the star where liquid water can exist. And, since all life on Earth relies on water, habitable planets are closer to the center of their star’s habitable zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L53qm_0iKaJrVv00

But the existence of water isn’t the only important bit. Scientists also look at how habitable planets are by their surface temperatures. An average of 77 degrees Celsius allows life on the seafloor to thrive. So, super-Earths can and do offer more super habitable environments than Earth does. And scientists say there could be tens of billions of super-Earths like this in the Milky way alone.

So, finding these two habitable planets like this outside the Milky Way is exciting and could mean a lot of things for astronomers moving forward. For starters, if we turn our searches for these planets inward to the Milky Way, we may discover super-Earths that are more friendly to life than Earth is. That, of course, doesn’t mean that we will be migrating planets anytime soon.

But it does open a lot of room for things in the future – especially with NASA and other space agencies planning manned missions to Mars and other planets in our solar system.

Comments / 84

Colle Pepper
3d ago

they are not more habital, because nobody can make it there, so how is it a habitat? Thats like saying I'm wealthy because there is a bank I can freely take from. some people like to think they are clever, and then I open my mouth.

Reply(6)
7
jspa321
3d ago

Science has become the thing of fairy tales... Next article, scientistd ask for billions to make travel to habitable planets possible due to climate change.

Reply(2)
10
Steven Leith
2d ago

well it's going to take year's to get the rich people there isn't it? I guess us old folks won't be allowed to go anyway. keep dreaming while this earth dies from the pollution caused by mankind.

Reply
4
Related
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Earth#Astronomers#The Planets
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy