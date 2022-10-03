ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

One injured in Harrisburg shooting, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg Thursday night. According to authorities, one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of North 5th Street. A nearby home and car were...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Are states on track to meet Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline?

Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia – the three states that produce 90 percent of the pollution that enters the Chesapeake Bay collectively are not on track to meet the 2025 deadline toward restoration of the Bay. Pennsylvania in particular is not on track to meet its goals of reducing nitrogen and phosphorus runoff into the bay. That’s the conclusion of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 2022 State of the Blueprint report released yesterday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
wdac.com

York County Accident Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a two vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Yahaira Montero of Harrisburg died at the scene of the accident in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police say a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Three others were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Newberry Township Police are investigating. The death was ruled accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Tractor-trailer hit traffic light in Harrisburg, light hit bus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police. This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Police arrest teen in Kennywood shooting, continue search for a second suspect

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with last month’s shooting at Kennywood in which three people were wounded. Allegheny County Police said they believe that Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin is one of two shooters involved in the Sept. 24 incident, which caused chaos during the first night of Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest. Police suspect the other shooter they’re seeking is also a juvenile.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF's mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives.

 https://witf.org

