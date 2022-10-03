Read full article on original website
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
local21news.com
One injured in Harrisburg shooting, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg Thursday night. According to authorities, one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of North 5th Street. A nearby home and car were...
Injured Teen Revealed As 1 Of 2 Shooters At Pennsylvania Amusement Park: Police
One of the three people who were shot at a popular Pennsylvania amusement park on Saturday, Sept. 24, turns out to be one of the shooters, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 6. Darryl Pirl, 15, of West Mifflin, was on juvenile probation when he illegally obtained a gun, brought it...
Are states on track to meet Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline?
Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia – the three states that produce 90 percent of the pollution that enters the Chesapeake Bay collectively are not on track to meet the 2025 deadline toward restoration of the Bay. Pennsylvania in particular is not on track to meet its goals of reducing nitrogen and phosphorus runoff into the bay. That’s the conclusion of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 2022 State of the Blueprint report released yesterday.
Missing Lancaster Man Might Be In Danger, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A 58-year-old man has been reported missing and he might be in danger, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The State police are searching for Douglas Martin. He was last seen driving a gray 2011 Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck with the PA license plate: ZME-9157, in the area of the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike North, according to a release by the state police.
Man who fatally struck pedestrian was driving with suspended license, officials say
The driver of a vehicle that hit a Trenton man on Route 129 in the city Sunday evening has a driver’s license from South Carolina that is currently suspended, authorities said Thursday. Andrew Miller, 54, of Columbia, South Carolina, struck Shawn Kemp, 41, shortly before 8 p.m., authorities said.
abc27.com
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
wdac.com
York County Accident Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a two vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Yahaira Montero of Harrisburg died at the scene of the accident in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police say a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Three others were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Newberry Township Police are investigating. The death was ruled accidental.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
Tractor-trailer hit traffic light in Harrisburg, light hit bus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police. This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police […]
Police: Scammer posing as Met-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law
A behind-the-scenes look at how Spotlight PA found Pennsylvania workers who were fired or demoted over medical marijuana. Our months-long investigation into employment protections for medical marijuana patients began with an email about a failed drug test. After a drug screening indicated he had used marijuana, Philadelphia Gas Works employee...
Police arrest teen in Kennywood shooting, continue search for a second suspect
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with last month’s shooting at Kennywood in which three people were wounded. Allegheny County Police said they believe that Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin is one of two shooters involved in the Sept. 24 incident, which caused chaos during the first night of Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest. Police suspect the other shooter they’re seeking is also a juvenile.
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
We asked what you wanted to know, and got those questions to experts. Shell’s ethane cracker is scheduled to come online soon, producing up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets a year. The plant will produce this plastic by processing ethane, a component of the natural gas found in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations nearby.
abc27.com
Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
Harrisburg woman died in crash that injured 3 others: coroner
A Harrisburg woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash that left three others injured on Tuesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Yahaira Montero died from multiple blunt force trauma in the crash, the coroner’s office announced Wednesday. Her death was ruled accidental.
