LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We just received what may be the final piece of the puzzle in an inmate uprising at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center back in August 2021. To date, not one inmate has faced any repercussions for costly destruction to the unit. And now, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, no one will.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO