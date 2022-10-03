Read full article on original website
Richmond FBI searching for armed and dangerous 'Dapper Dan Bandit'
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is searching for an armed and dangerous, but rather dapper, suspect they say robbed a bank at gunpoint. On September 29, the male suspect entered the First Community Bank on the Midlothian Turnpike in North...
Motor vehicles thefts are on the rise in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a surge in car thefts in the Hill City and yours could be next if you're not careful. Lynchburg Police said the city has surpassed the number of car thefts from last year. Katie Jennings with the Lynchburg Police Department said the hill city...
1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
Have you seen them? Salem Police looking for suspect in string of thefts
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is looking for a suspect after various thefts in the city recently. The department shared photos on Facebook stating that they are looking for the individual below:. Anyone with information can call 540-375-3083 and ask for Lt. S. Haston.
8-year-old girl in Danville hit by vehicle: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on Monday around 4:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Allison Drive, according to Danville Police Department. Police said children were playing in the front yard and the child ran out into the street and was struck by a vehicle.
No inmates to face charges in Lynchburg jail uprising that caused $115K in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We just received what may be the final piece of the puzzle in an inmate uprising at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center back in August 2021. To date, not one inmate has faced any repercussions for costly destruction to the unit. And now, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, no one will.
1 injured, charges pending after ambulance crash on Richmond Highway near Concord
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Wednesday morning involving an ambulance. According to officials on the scene, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle. State Police said at 6:49 a.m. they responded to the two-vehicle crash. They said this happened in...
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Franklin Rd. SW
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Roanoke parking lot on Monday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City's E-911 Center of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers...
Hardy man dies after crash on Route 678
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An 80-year-old man from Hardy died from car crash injuries on Monday, Virginia State Police said. On Thursday Raymond Chisom was driving around 3:15 a.m. on Route 678 in a Jeep. The car ran off the road and struck a tree. He was transported...
Bedford Co. deputies support students with special needs at Elementary Little Feet Meet
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is a long-time supporter of the Special Olympics. Last week, some of their School Resource Officers and members of Command Staff had the pleasure of attending the Elementary Little Feet Meet hosted at Liberty High School. The event brought...
Danville Police to host annual National Night Out to connect with community
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out to give the community a chance to connect with its officers. The event will take place on October 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes...
Danville Police Department hosting second annual 'Cars and Community' event
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual "Cars and Community" event. This event will take place Saturday, October 8 from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. in the Dan River Church parking lot. The department said this is a free community event. The event...
Crews respond to early morning fire at mobile home in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home early on Thursday morning. This is in the 100 block of Bubba Lane in Madison Heights. According to a man who lives in the home, he and two other people made it out of the home safe.
Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
Wilson Street in Danville set to undergo improvements
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has beautified Main, Union, and Craghead Streets. Now, Wilson Street is next in line for a makeover. "Wilson Street is going to get a streetscape improvement, so new sidewalks, new infrastructure in the ground, new stormwater, and some landscaping," said Ken Larking, city manager for the City of Danville.
Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
'Maxed out for dog space:' LHS holding adoption event, needs the public's help
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many adorable dogs are looking for a loving home. The Lynchburg Humane Society is maxed out on their room for dogs. "LHS is maxed out for dog space right now despite high adoption numbers," the society said. The Humane Society said they get dogs in...
Take a walk through Roanoke history at Evergreen Burial Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayors, governors, magnates of industry, Civil War Soldiers, both North and South, heroes and heroines, stories will come alive at Roanoke’s Evergreen Burial Park Walking Tour. On October 9, their stories tell the history of Virginia, Roanoke, and America, all unfolding in the 17th...
Lynchburg Humane Society welcomes cats rescued from Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Cats from the coast have touched down in the Hill City. Through the complete destruction and devastation in Florida, not only were people displaced but animals were too. Some of which are now right here in Lynchburg. Thursday afternoon, the Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed these...
