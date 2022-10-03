ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Richmond FBI searching for armed and dangerous 'Dapper Dan Bandit'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is searching for an armed and dangerous, but rather dapper, suspect they say robbed a bank at gunpoint. On September 29, the male suspect entered the First Community Bank on the Midlothian Turnpike in North...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Motor vehicles thefts are on the rise in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a surge in car thefts in the Hill City and yours could be next if you're not careful. Lynchburg Police said the city has surpassed the number of car thefts from last year. Katie Jennings with the Lynchburg Police Department said the hill city...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
APPOMATTOX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, VA
Charlotte County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
County
Charlotte County, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Halifax, VA
Campbell County, VA
Crime & Safety
WSET

8-year-old girl in Danville hit by vehicle: Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on Monday around 4:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Allison Drive, according to Danville Police Department. Police said children were playing in the front yard and the child ran out into the street and was struck by a vehicle.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Utv#Campbell Co#Crews#Campbell Charlotte County#The Sheriff S Office
WSET

Hardy man dies after crash on Route 678

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An 80-year-old man from Hardy died from car crash injuries on Monday, Virginia State Police said. On Thursday Raymond Chisom was driving around 3:15 a.m. on Route 678 in a Jeep. The car ran off the road and struck a tree. He was transported...
HARDY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WSET

Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Wilson Street in Danville set to undergo improvements

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has beautified Main, Union, and Craghead Streets. Now, Wilson Street is next in line for a makeover. "Wilson Street is going to get a streetscape improvement, so new sidewalks, new infrastructure in the ground, new stormwater, and some landscaping," said Ken Larking, city manager for the City of Danville.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Take a walk through Roanoke history at Evergreen Burial Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayors, governors, magnates of industry, Civil War Soldiers, both North and South, heroes and heroines, stories will come alive at Roanoke’s Evergreen Burial Park Walking Tour. On October 9, their stories tell the history of Virginia, Roanoke, and America, all unfolding in the 17th...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Humane Society welcomes cats rescued from Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Cats from the coast have touched down in the Hill City. Through the complete destruction and devastation in Florida, not only were people displaced but animals were too. Some of which are now right here in Lynchburg. Thursday afternoon, the Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed these...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy