Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 South
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting 5.5 miles worth of traffic on Interstate 81 South due to a tractor-trailer crash. The backup is located at mile marker 128.5 near North Fork Road, in Montgomery County. VDOT says the south right lane and...
wfxrtv.com
Truck pulls out in front of tractor-trailer in fatal crash in Giles Co.
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Giles County involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. VSP says the crash happened on Wednesday Oct. 5 at 2:15 a.m. on Route 460 East at Thomas Drive in Pearisburg. The pickup truck was travelling north on Thomas Drive when it pulled out into the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. Troopers say at that point the tractor-trailer could not a avoid hitting the truck.
Nicholas County man killed in car crash on Route 460 in Virginia
PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police confirmed a Nicholas County man died on October 6, 2022, during a two-vehicle car crash. On Wednesday, October 5, around 2:15 AM, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 heading East in Pearisburg. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling North on Thomas […]
WDBJ7.com
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup collided; the driver of the pickup died at the...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 68.4 mile marker. As of 7 a.m., the south right shoulder is closed. We’re told traffic...
pcpatriot.com
Fatality under investigation in Giles County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfirnews.com
Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County
From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
WSET
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Franklin Rd. SW
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Roanoke parking lot on Monday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City's E-911 Center of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers...
WSET
Hardy man dies after crash on Route 678
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An 80-year-old man from Hardy died from car crash injuries on Monday, Virginia State Police said. On Thursday Raymond Chisom was driving around 3:15 a.m. on Route 678 in a Jeep. The car ran off the road and struck a tree. He was transported...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hardy man dies after wreck
A man from Hardy died Monday, Oct. 3, from injuries received from a single-vehicle crash Thursday, Sept. 29, in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police today. The crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. Sept. 29 on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Galax Fire Dept. rescues man stuck 50 feet up in tree
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — One man is safe after being stuck more than 50 feet up in a tree. According to the Galax Fire Department, the whole scene unfolded in the 100 block of Clover Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities say the man became stuck high...
WSET
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Giles Co.
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Wednesday shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median, according...
WSET
Ready to Run: Expect road closures due to the Salem Half Marathon
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Half Marathon is on Saturday. Because of the race, there will be road closures and delays that drivers need to look out for. West Main Street (4th Street to College Ave.) 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. West Main Street to Union...
wchstv.com
Officials: Man's body recovered from Greenbrier River on Tuesday
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was recovered from the Greenbrier River on Tuesday, emergency officials said. Officials said the man's body was recovered from the river in the Nallen area of Greenbrier County just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews said they received reports that...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Roanoke killing and crash found guilty
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with murder for a shooting in northwest Roanoke was found guilty Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court. Todd Manns of Roanoke was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke. Police said the two knew each other.
WDBJ7.com
Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for their lost pet, an 80 pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22 year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3,...
WSET
Roanoke launches 'Recycle Right' pilot program, aims to stop recycling contamination
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Division, Office of Sustainability, and Recycling Disposal Solutions (RDS) will pilot a program in the Belmont-Fallon neighborhood to increase recycling knowledge and decrease recycling contamination. The Recycle Right Pilot Program is a recycling contamination reduction effort modeled after...
WSLS
One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
Comments / 0