GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Giles County involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. VSP says the crash happened on Wednesday Oct. 5 at 2:15 a.m. on Route 460 East at Thomas Drive in Pearisburg. The pickup truck was travelling north on Thomas Drive when it pulled out into the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. Troopers say at that point the tractor-trailer could not a avoid hitting the truck.

GILES COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO