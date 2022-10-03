GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teenagers connected to a number of recent shootings are headed to trial court. A judge Thursday transferred Keean Flores, 17, to trial court on eight felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted assault on a police officer, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender. The judge dismissed six other charges against Flores. He is being held at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO