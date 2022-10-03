ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Webb County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
County
Webb County, TX
Ohio Capital Journal

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan Quinn is an engineer in northeast Kansas. This week, I attended a forum in Topeka for candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives from Shawnee […] The post With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy