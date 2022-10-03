Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
Friday Night Touchdown Week 8: Key games as playoffs draw closer
It’s Week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown! That means the playoffs are right around the corner and teams are jockeying for position in conference play.
