BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion or debate or rancor, to show respect, yes, but also to show solidarity about what matters in life. It's a phrase we toss around liberally these days yet don’t witness its live-action...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO