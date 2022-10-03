Read full article on original website
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion or debate or rancor, to show respect, yes, but also to show solidarity about what matters in life. It's a phrase we toss around liberally these days yet don’t witness its live-action...
Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp
Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
Detroit Lions predictions vs. New England Patriots: A close game, but in whose favor?
Free Press sports writers share their predictions with the Detroit Lions' latest game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox) in Foxborough, Mass.: Dave Birkett Bill Belichick...
