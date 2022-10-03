Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Westminster fall cookout
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 12:30–6 p.m. The First Congregational Church of Westminster will be holding their fall cookout on the church lawn, 3470 US Route 5, Westminster, Vt. Choose from this a la carte menu of hotdogs, hamburgers, sausages, pepper and onion grinders, baked...
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
vermontjournal.com
Another outstanding BRAT event
REGION – The 23rd Annual RiverSweep cleanup spanned several days and engaged dozens of people, netting an impressive array of junk from the bed and banks of the Black River. Thirty-one students from the Cavendish Area Elementary School, including three homeschool students, scoured the river in their community under the supervision of ten adults. Loads of junk were collected, including lots of metal, a machine engine fan, and a stash of food containers from the Everyone Eats program; one tire had to be left behind, as it was deeply embedded in the bank. In addition to trash removal, this crew diligently worked on Japanese knotweed management at Greven Field, the community’s recreation park nestled on the bank of the river.
vermontjournal.com
Community celebrates the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair
LUDLOW, Vt. – The air was crisp and filled with music at the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the front lawn of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). Courtney McGuire, the secretary of the Ludlow Elementary School Parent Teacher Group...
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show
The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
vermontjournal.com
Town of Londonderry launches housing needs study
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry has commenced a housing study that will explore critical housing issues in the community and lead to the creation of a housing strategy. The study will include a detailed data analysis of demographic, economic, and housing trends in the town and surrounding region and will identify opportunities and develop strategies that address the unique challenges facing the community.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway at Brattleboro Union High School involving possible fentanyl-laced drugs ingested by two students. The kids are OK, but the incident continues to concern the community. The two recent drug-related medical emergencies have this community doing something students say doesn’t always happen: They...
vermontjournal.com
Camaraderie at the Diaper Bank
REGION – Every couple of months something magical happens in Vermont that most people are not aware of. The Vermont Diaper Bank Program shows up at The Family Place in Norwich with a U-Haul full of disposable diapers for the communities in the southern region. Representatives from about 60 organizations including food pantries, nonprofits, doctor’s offices, and childcare centers show up at the drop-site and form an assembly line to unload the diapers and wipes from the truck, hand them down the line to the designated recipients who fill their cars with thousands of diapers and head off down the road to their facilities.
WCVB
Downtown Brattleboro, Vermont, is home to small business owners, artisan creators and hundreds of flowers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Welcome to Southern Vermont’s artsy enclave,Brattleboro. We explore downtown and meet a couple of local household names, including a beloved volunteer and the new police chief, who is the first female and first Black person to helm the department.
Missing teenager from Pownal
The Bennington County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating Natalie Colley, 14. Colley is reportedly missing since October 1.
mychamplainvalley.com
Rutland convenience stores robbed at knifepoint
Rutland, VT — Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland have been arrested on Wednesday. Court records say that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell allegedly showed a large steak knife to the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Surveillance video was used to identify Lobdell as the robber.
WCAX
Robber targets Rutland bank
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bank in Rutland was robbed on Wednesday morning. It happened at the TD Bank in Rutland late Wednesday morning. The robber told a clerk he had a gun but never showed one. He got cash and took off. Rutland Police say he’s a...
vermontjournal.com
Blessing of the Animals at St. Luke’s
CHESTER, Vt. – On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – the gray church at 313 Main Street, a few doors west of the Fullerton Inn, in Chester, Vt. – will hold a Blessing of the Animals on its back lawn. Members of the public are invited to bring an animal with whom they live or work – or the photo of an animal about whom they care or are concerned. Participants should come a bit early to the service, which will start promptly at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m., and bring a small lawn chair, if they need to sit, as well as a leash or restraint for their animal.
WCAX
2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK. In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies...
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow Selectboard postpones rental registry decision
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Monday, Oct. 3 Ludlow Selectboard meeting was again dominated by discussion of a potential short-term rental (STR) registry, an increasingly fraught topic in a town that caters to both a year-round local population and a seasonal, visiting one. As discussions on whether to adopt the rental registry continue, more and more citizens have come forward to raise their voices in support of and opposition towards what could be a turning point in the Ludlow rental market.
vermontjournal.com
Plymouth Selectboard discusses budget, Tyson Library, and town offices
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Monday night’s, Oct. 3 Plymouth Selectboard meeting was brief, covering only a handful of topics. Board Chair Jay Kullman’s first agenda item was the board’s response to a grant request from the Tyson Library, presented at the Sept. 19 meeting by the Ladies Aid for the Library Association. Kullman said the board had reviewed the request for $3,100 in funds for repairs and refurbishment to the library and found it met all requirements. Kullman put the funding approval to motion, and Rick Kaminski seconded the motion.
vermontjournal.com
New owners keep family traditions at The Loft
LUDLOW, Vt. – For more than two decades, the large, red barn near the base of Okemo Mountain has been known as The Loft Tavern, a storied après-ski and sports bar. Visitors rave about its “cozy atmosphere,” “old school vibes,” “quirky, great beer list,” and “huge portions.” During ski season, the place gets jam-packed with tourists, seasonal employees from the mountain, and area residents.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
