CHESTER, Vt. – On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – the gray church at 313 Main Street, a few doors west of the Fullerton Inn, in Chester, Vt. – will hold a Blessing of the Animals on its back lawn. Members of the public are invited to bring an animal with whom they live or work – or the photo of an animal about whom they care or are concerned. Participants should come a bit early to the service, which will start promptly at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m., and bring a small lawn chair, if they need to sit, as well as a leash or restraint for their animal.

CHESTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO