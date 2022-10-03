Karen Peterson and Dancers returns to Miami with the 4th annual Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Miami New Times
Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
secretmiami.com
How To See The Rare Double Full Moon In Miami Skies This Weekend
With summer long behind us, there’s no better way to ring in the new season than by taking in the beautiful sights of the first full moon of fall. Named the “Hunter’s Moon,” it will light up the sky with a glowing, orange-colored hue!. The best...
secretmiami.com
A Tree Will Get Planted For Every Ribbon Tied To This 120-Year-Old Wish Tree In Miami
Towering at the center of the serene oasis of Upper Buena Vista, a lush sanctuary with tons of local independent shops, is a sprawling 120-year-old Banyan tree known as the Bodhi ‘Wishtree.’ Adorned in colorful ribbons right next to a giant Pinocchio sculpture, the tree not only provides natural shade from its branches — it is also said to have special magnetic and spiritual values.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
sflcn.com
Rita Marley Honored at National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica Performance in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Not long after her husband’s death in May, 1981, Rita Marley re-launched her solo career. Working mainly with the Fabulous Five Band, she scored a number of hit songs that proved she was more than Bob Marley’s wife. Some of those tracks were put...
Click10.com
Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
tamaractalk.com
Restaurant Bingo Returns to the City of Tamarac
Throughout the month of October, local foodies have the chance to win prizes while supporting Tamarac’s small business restaurants. Players can support over 60 local restaurants by spending $10 each time they dine in, take out, or order delivery from participating Tamarac restaurants. In exchange, they will receive restaurant bingo stickers that can be placed on their bingo cards, which are available here or at participating restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy
Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
WSVN-TV
North Miami Beach officials issue Publix gift cards for residents impacted by COVID-19
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach residents who have been hit financially due to the pandemic can soon receive some help. On Thursday, officials with North Miami Beach began handing out $150 Publix gift cards for residents who can prove they have experienced hardship due to COVID-19.
bulletin-news.com
Miami Man Travels to Ian-Devastated Areas to Help Survivors, Find Missing Loved Ones
Gabriel Varona claims that when visiting southwest Florida last week to aid the needy, he witnessed the destruction firsthand. Varona said, “There are boats on top of buildings. “The canal has automobiles in it. RVs are in the canal, making a mess of the area. Every time a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
secretmiami.com
Vendors For Miami’s Exciting New Holiday Market Have Just Been Announced
It may be the start of the fall season, but if you’re already thinking about holiday shopping, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on this spectacular market heading to Miami Beach. UrbanSpace, which runs the biggest NYC holiday markets, and its Miami partners at INHOUSE...
South Florida Times
Cultural center being renamed for former commissioner
Miami, Fla. – The South Dade Cultural Arts Center is being renamed to honor former Miami-Dade County commissioner Dennis C. Moss. On Saturday, Oct. 22 during the center’s eighth annual backyard bash, the facility will become the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, for the commissioner who served from 1993 to 2020.
themiamihurricane.com
Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try
We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying. Fireman Derek’s. If you want the best of an over-the-top,...
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Good Club Sandwich?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Where can I find a great...
WSVN-TV
Student dies after jumping from building at Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, and fire rescue officials are calling it a suicide. “The individual had taken his own life in an act of suicide,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Miami 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Miami, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Miami as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
School shooter chose Valentine's Day to ruin it forever
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz calmly told a psychologist why he picked Valentine's Day to massacre 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago: Because no one loved him, he wanted to ruin the holiday forever for anyone associated with the school.
Comments / 0