ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8Qln_0iKaIKif00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch.

Story continues below:

The student told officers he believed Garcia was armed because someone shouted the word “gun.” The complaint states police tracked down Garcia and found the gun in his pocket. He’s charged with unlawful carrying a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

~∆~
3d ago

Well this sucks, since it's new Mexico their going let this guy go! he's going to kill whoever got him into it and then they will do something, maybe- if the victim is white they will anyway.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

APD: Valley High student caught with gun in backpack

A man is accused of bringing his dad’s gun to Valley High School on Tuesday in Northwest Albuquerque. Kenneth Rhodes, 20, is charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school campus in the incident. Rhodes was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday. Rhodes’ family declined...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man faces six years for fatal Laguna Pueblo DWI crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –An Acoma man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for a drunk driving crash on the Laguna Pueblo that killed his passenger. Anthony Faustine, 42, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the crash in April 2020. Prosecutors say Faustine was twice the legal limit when he fled form law enforcement, lost […]
LAGUNA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Murder#Santa Fe High School#Ballon Fiesta#Pnm#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KOAT 7

Shelter in place at Coronado Elementary lifted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter in place was lifted for Coronado Elementary after police took an individual into custody. Albuquerque Police say they were attempting to make contact with an individual who may have been armed with a weapon. Police have taken that person into custody. There is no...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Shelter in place lifted after police take man into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School and YDI Head Start were placed in a shelter in place Wednesday morning. Police received initial reports of a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at people passing by in the area. When officers arrived on scene they say the man pointed the same item at them. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

APD: SWAT situation leads to officer involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the SWAT was activated Wednesday night for a barricaded person on Betts St near Indian School and Constitution. Police say the suspect is in custody after a carjacking led to the SWAT standoff. Police say the carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro. They say officers tracked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information in an officer-involved shooting involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department. The shooting happened on October 3 in the area of 1039 Bosque Loop in Bernalillo. According to NMSP, the Sandoval County...
BERNALILLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Albuquerque, Bernalillo County hold fentanyl summit to address crisis

For those who want to learn more about the state’s fentanyl crisis, here’s your chance. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Oct. 13 will address New Mexico’s fentanyl crisis. It will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center or can be streamed live at: www.keepNMalive.com. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff kept neighbors in Rio Rancho up last night. They say Rio Rancho police spent several hours trying to get someone out of a home on Peppoli Lp. in Cabezon. According to a criminal complaint, that person was a man accused of robbing, beating, and then shooting a man and […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy