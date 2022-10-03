Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch.

The student told officers he believed Garcia was armed because someone shouted the word “gun.” The complaint states police tracked down Garcia and found the gun in his pocket. He’s charged with unlawful carrying a weapon on school property.

