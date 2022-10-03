Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Pelicans odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 7
The Detroit Pistons will try to get their first win of the preseason on the road tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were flat and uninspiring in their blowout loss to the Knicks, turning the ball over 21 times and missing a ton of 3-point shots. Cade Cunningham...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Back the Bats in Cardinals-Phillies, Expect Early Runs in Padres-Mets)
Playoff baseball gives off a feeling similar to the first few days of the NCAA basketball tournament, when games tip off in the late morning and go all the way through the evening. The next day, you get to get up, place more bets, and do it again. This year's...
MLB・
How will the Detroit Pistons slow down Zion Williamson?
After getting smashed in their first preseason game against the Knicks, the Detroit Pistons hope to bounce back tonight on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. This is another tough road matchup for Detroit, who shot the ball poorly and turned it over a ton in the first loss to New York.
