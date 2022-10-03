ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, IL

Kirkwood woman identified as one of three killed in crash north of Mendon

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago
MENDON — The Quincy Herald-Whig is reporting that a Kirkwood woman was one of three people killed in a crash north of Mendon Saturday.

Adams County Coroner Scott Graham said Terra L. Durbin of Kirkwood and Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine were pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash. A juvenile also killed in the crash was not identified.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a sedan driven by Durbin and a truck driven by Ogle were involved in the crash at 11:09 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 336 just south of County Road 2475 North. The juvenile was a passenger in the sedan.

Two other juveniles were injured in the crash.

