Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show. (Oct. 6, 2022) Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl. A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for...
WOOD
Grand Rapids native helps her Latino community reach resources
As family support services manager at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Alejandra Meza has her hands in a little bit of everything. (Oct. 7, 2022) Grand Rapids native helps her Latino community reach …. As family support services manager at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Alejandra Meza has...
WOOD
More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids
A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022) A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
WOOD
Get all of your costume needs at the Kostume Room
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween is only 3 weeks away which means you only have a few weeks to figure out your costume! One place where you can find everything you need, not just for Halloween, but for costumes and accessories you may need for any occasion is the Kostume Room!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
How Gentex is helping the Spanish-speaking community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.
WOOD
Dream 18: Thousand Oaks Golf Club's 10th Hole
At 634 yards from all the way back, the par-5 10th hole at Thousand Oaks Golf Club north of Grand Rapids is a “good test,” PGA Professional Eric Conroy says. (Oct. 7, 2022) Dream 18: Thousand Oaks Golf Club’s 10th Hole. At 634 yards from all the...
WOOD
Wednesdays are BOGO days at BIGGBY COFFEE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Gear up for Wednesdays at BIGGBY COFFEE! Each Wednesday make someone’s day. Buy one BIGGBY COFFEE and give one. Click the video above to see details!
WOOD
A better tomorrow starts with hopeful thinking today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian services works with many troubled youths to instill hope in them. Now more than ever young people are facing so many challenges in their day to day lives that they may have nowhere to turn. The State of Michigan hosted a Thrive Conference that focused on positive youth development. One of the biggest factors into positive youth development is hope.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Students positively impacting community through Ionia ISD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Local student leaders are coming together to create positive change throughout the community, thanks to the Ionia County ISD and State Farm. Click the video above to see how local students are making an impact.
WOOD
HBA Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very popular Fall Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow in Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a chance to see the best in new home construction and renovation. Interra Homes has a home in the parade this year in their Reserve Community in Wyoming. You can check out the beautiful 2 story homes that is their Biltmore floor plan. Interra Homes builds in 25 communities throughout West Michigan! They offer single family homes and condos with options to build a new home or buy a brand new, finished home if you’re looking to find something sooner. If a new home is something that’s been on your mind, check out an Interra Homes up close and see everything they offer at the Fall Parade of Homes.
WOOD
Find unique & interesting products at Daisy’s Emporium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love having this next guest on because their stores always have so much new and interesting product! Today we’re joined by Mary Beth and Daisy from Daisy’s Emporium to talk about what’s new and also about a special event coming up next month.
WOOD
Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Harder & Warner hosting Fall Fest sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, we’re not just focusing on what’s inside our homes but also what’s on the outside! Fall is a good time to put plants in the ground and while you’re out shopping for landscaping items, you can also take advantage of “Fall Fest” taking place at Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens. There’s a lot to enjoy there every Saturday in October plus big discounts, including 30% off everything that grows.
WOOD
HBA Parade of Homes kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love touring beautiful homes, learning about the latest trends and innovations in home building, architecture, and design, you’ll be thrilled to hear that today kicks off the Fall Parade of Homes put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a tradition that gets everyone in the home building and real estate industry excited and it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet builders and get great ideas for your own projects.
Comments / 0