Read full article on original website
Related
N’Golo Kante ‘offered to Arsenal and Tottenham in shock transfer after he is refused new Chelsea contract’
N'GOLO KANTE has reportedly been offered a shock switch to Arsenal or Tottenham. The injury plagued midfielder has played just twice for Chelsea this season. Kante is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. And the Blues have "absolutely no intention" of handing him a...
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
UEFA・
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
Rafael Nadal's wife 'gives birth'! Mery Perello 'welcomes a baby boy with the tennis player' in Palma hospital
Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father for the first time. The 36-year-old tennis player's wife Mery Perello, 34, gave birth to a baby boy in a private clinic in Mallorca's capital of Palma on Saturday morning, Spanish newspaper, Diario de Mallorca, has claimed. A source told the publication: 'Both...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
Home Office bans 1,300 ‘violent and abusive’ fans from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar
Crackdown follows a rise in disorder and pitch invasions at football matches
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen wins World Championship after Charles Leclerc receives penalty at Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance in Suzuka after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you...
Comments / 0