Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg up to No. 2 in 11AAA, both Aberdeen teams ranked: SD high school football polls

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Harrisburg moved up one spot to No. 2 in the South Dakota high school football 11AAA media poll following its fifth-straight win. The Tigers lost their opening game of the season to Sioux Falls Jefferson, but after the Cavaliers beat O'Gorman Friday, Harrisburg took the Knights' spot at No. 2.

Undefeated Aberdeen Roncalli is ranked No. 5 in the Class 11B poll while Aberdeen Central, after three straight wins, is No. 5 in Class 11AA.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Harrisburg 5-1 68 3

3. O’Gorman 4-2 58 2

4. Brandon Valley 3-3 30 4

5. Lincoln 3-3 23 5

Receiving votes: Washington 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Tea Area 6-0 72 2

3. Yankton 4-2 53 3

4. Brookings 4-2 34 4

5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 2.

Class 11A

1. West Central (14) 6-0 86 1

2. Dell Rapids (4) 6-0 76 2

3. Dakota Valley 5-1 46 4

4. Beresford 4-2 38 3

5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 18 T-5

Receiving votes: Canton 6.

Class 11B

1. Winner (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-0 68 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-1 45 2

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 43 4

5. Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (17) 7-0 87 1

2. Wall 7-0 72 2

3. Hanson 5-1 42 4

4. Hamlin (1) 6-1 34 3

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

1. Warner (16) 6-0 88 2

2. Gregory (1) 5-1 71 1

3. Castlewood (1) 5-1 55 3

4. Lyman 5-1 34 5

5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 16 4

Receiving votes: Canistota 5, Philip 1.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (17) 6-0 89 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2

3. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 47 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-1 36 4

5. De Smet 4-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Faith 2, Avon 1.

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Harrisburg up to No. 2 in 11AAA, both Aberdeen teams ranked: SD high school football polls

Comments / 0

