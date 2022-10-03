Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice
Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
NBC Sports
Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history
They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season
It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
hotnewhiphop.com
Karl-Anthony Towns Lost 17 Pounds After Being Hospitalized
Towns recently got to speak about the scary illness. Karl-Anthony Towns is gearing up for a huge season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has added Rudy Gobert to the roster, and there is this feeling that the team will be contending in the Western Conference, at least on a level that the franchise hasn’t seen in quite some time.
NBC Sports
Where execs rank Draymond on list of NBA's best defenders
After a back injury kept Draymond Green from reaching his full potential during the Warriors’ 2021-22 NBA season, the veteran forward enters the team’s upcoming campaign looking to remind the league he’s still an elite defender when healthy. And with Tuesday’s release of the annual survey taken...
Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
NBC Sports
Kerr, Myers reveal Draymond timeline after Poole incident
It’s unclear exactly what went down before, during and after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s practice incident on Wednesday. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers provided some transparency the next day. After Golden State’s practice Thursday, Myers told reporters that Green was in the...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo surprised by Kings' decision to part ways
The Kings’ offseason got off to an unexpected start in late June when they declined to send Donte DiVincenzo a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. That came as a surprise to the 25-year-old wing, who was acquired by Sacramento at the 2021-22 trade deadline as part of a four-team deal.
Yardbarker
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
Jamal Murray adds weight to Lakers 2020 bubble championship: ‘That was the highest level of basketball being played’
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray believes that the basketball played in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble during the 2019-20 season, was the “highest level” of basketball there is. “I think that was the highest level of basketball being played, because it was only basketball,” Murray told Bleacher...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors rookie Baldwin Jr. has chance to enter rotation
SAN FRANCISCO – The democratic process by which Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes most of his decisions might be enough slide Patrick Baldwin Jr. into the rotation as a rookie. “Might,” is the operative word because Baldwin is the least experienced of the five Warriors who fit the wing...
Yardbarker
Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase
During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter can't believe this Wembanyama-Gobert picture
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday, the two French big men posed side-by-side for some pictures. And Wembanyama, who's reportedly been measured...
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole
Warriors practice got heated on Wednesday and Draymond Green reportedly escalated some chest bumping with Jordan Poole and punches were thrown. The team is now considering internal disciple, according to The Athletic. When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated...
NBC Sports
Jay Williams: Dray might be heading into final Dubs season
Draymond Green reportedly “forcefully struck” teammate Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday, a story that took a life of its own on NBA Twitter. ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the tension could stem from both players' eligibility for contract extensions, a situation in which the Warriors might have to choose which player sticks around for the long term.
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
Draymond not expected to miss any games for Poole skirmish
General manager Bob Myers said Thursday that the Warriors will handle any discipline for Draymond Green "internally" for his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. "As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers said. "I understand you might have questions on that, but...
