Cookeville, TN

newstalk941.com

Demolition Of Crawford Hall Added To TTU Master Plan

The demolition of Tennessee Tech’s Crawford Hall has been added to the university’s master plan. The only residential hall on the main quad was to be renovated for classroom space. Planning and Finance Vice-President Claire Stinson said after discussion, it was found that the land would be better used for a new development.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: How Teams Approach The Bye Week

Stone Memorial and Macon County battle for the top spot in Region 4-AAAA. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Most teams are on bye this week, so we find out how they handle the bye week. Livingston and Cumberland County both search for their first win of the season. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Education
newstalk941.com

Cookeville’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series Returns To Depot Museum

The Brown Bag Lunch Concert series returns to Cookeville’s Depot Museum Friday afternoon, featuring country pop artist Ainsley Costello. Cultural Arts Superintendent Chad McDonald said the series started some 20 years ago as a way to attract more people to the downtown area during the lunch hour. “It’s been...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County September 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 65 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of September 2022. There were 59 new retail businesses licensed along with six manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro

Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Fire Destroys Combine on Thursday

A fire occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Goose Pond Road area of Coffee County. According to New Union Fire Chief Sammy Morton, Rigney Farms was working in a field with a Combine Harvester when the fire broke out in the equipment. The Combine was a total loss, valued at $250,000.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Push For Virgin Falls To Become A State Park Remains

The push for Virgin Falls to become a state park remains a priority for some state officials. Sparta White County Chamber of Commerce President Marvin Bullock said the effort may seem slow, but through his communications, the designation is still very much alive. “This is a pretty big undertaking to...
SPARTA, TN
ucbjournal.com

UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance

Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance?. For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this month. Please contact...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Protecting Rutherford County Schools and Child Custody Issues

Individual schools within the Rutherford County School System continue to protect students from outsiders who should not be paying a visit to a local school…. That was county school director Dr. Jimmy Sullivan. Of course, the schools won’t have to worry about unwanted visitors this week, because schools are closed for fall break. But for parents who plan to visit their child at school next week, perhaps for a meeting with a teacher or to eat lunch with their student - - expect to show your drivers license if you're going beyond the school office or picking up a child early…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Clay Commission Approves Preliminary Plan For ARP Spending

Clay County Commission approved its preliminary spending plan for federal American Rescue Plan funding Monday night. The spending plan includes allotting some of the county’s $3.1 million towards HVAC upgrades as well as parks and solid waste department needs. However, the plan isn’t set in stone. New Commissioner Winton...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

State Laws Ensure Your Vote Will be Secure In November

Putnam County Election Administrator Michelle Honeycutt said the local election office often hears concerns about voting integrity, but voters should feel confident when casting their ballot. Tennessee has been ranked by the Heritage Foundation as the most secure elections in the country. Honeycutt said ever since the November 2020 presidential...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue

Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
COOKEVILLE, TN

