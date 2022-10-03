Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 13:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-06 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN GUAM At 111 PM ChST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast Guam. Radar-based rain estimates suggest between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the vicinity of Inarajan. Showers from Yona to Mangilao have dissipated. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in the Inarajan area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inarajan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight AKDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Wheeler FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wheeler County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for DuPage, Northern Cook, Southern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: DuPage; Northern Cook; Southern Cook FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...DuPage, Northern Cook, and Southern Cook Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Brown, Eastern Cherry, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brown; Eastern Cherry; Rock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Cherry, Brown and Rock Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jewell; Smith FIRST SIGNIFICANT BOUT OF NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TONIGHT FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty as to thickness and persistence of potential cloud cover late overnight, so confidence in frost is only medium from Arapahoe, Nebraska to Mankato, Kansas. Elsewhere, frost appears quite likely due to persistent mostly clear skies and light winds. Localized sub-freezing temperatures are possible, especially in low-lying areas.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Fillmore, Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Fillmore; Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Sherman; Valley; York FIRST SIGNIFICANT BOUT OF NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TONIGHT FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Valley, Greeley, Nance, Sherman, Howard, Merrick, Polk, York and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is relatively high that temperatures will fall to, or below, freezing in these areas due to prolonged clear skies and light winds. A killing freeze of 28 degrees, or colder, is quite possible in low lying areas of Valley and Greeley Counties.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Carter, Greenup by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carter; Greenup FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Kentucky, Greenup and Carter Counties. In Ohio, Jackson OH, Vinton, Meigs, Gallia and Lawrence OH Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Allen, Logan, Monroe, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Logan; Monroe; Simpson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Logan, Simpson, Allen and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 23:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...near Healy. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Perry and Athens Counties. In West Virginia, Northwest Randolph County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 23:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clinton FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Clinton County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
