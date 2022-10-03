ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speeding suspected in 2nd fatal motorcycle wreck in Charlotte, police say

Speeding contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed its 35-year-old rider early Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It’s the city’s second fatal motorcycle crash since Thursday.

Around 4:43 a.m., officers found Satchel Phillip Bass and a damaged 2008 Kawasaki ZX1400C motorcycle in the 5700 block of North Tryon Street, CMPD said in a news release Monday. That’s near Old Concord Road.

Bass was traveling north on Tryon “at a high rate of speed when he ran off the right side of the road and crashed in a nearby parking lot,” according to police. It’s not known if he was impaired.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it can call 704-432-2169, extension 3, and speak with a detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .

On Thursday night, 22-year-old Bradley Gaupp was killed after his motorcycle struck an SUV at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and John J. Delaney Drive in south Charlotte. Gaupp also was speeding, police investigators said. The impact caused Gaupp to be ejected from the motorcycle, CMPD said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

