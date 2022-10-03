Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan State in ‘chilling’ road trip match
After a two-match conference road trip on the east coast last week, Nebraska began a two-match road trip to Michigan with a showdown against Michigan State. The Huskers swept the Spartans for the second time this season to improve to 13-1 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers Prediction: Scuffling Big Ten Teams Meet on Friday Night
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Daily Nebraskan
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 3: Nebraska beats Indiana + Rutgers Preview
Nebraska Football nabbed its first Big Ten win in a year, sliding themselves into a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. Sports Editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve discuss the victory over Indiana as well as preview Friday night's game against Rutgers and recap the week for Nebraska Volleyball.
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska at Rutgers
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17. One could argue this game should be easier for Nebraska than its last. Rutgers, who may or may not be better than Indiana, is hosting the game, but the Huskers now enter it having finally won a game that was tight entering the fourth quarter. Nebraska also had another game to break in its new interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, and interim defensive coordinator, Bill Busch.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
offtackleempire.com
Nebraska And Wisconsin Have Fired Their Football Coaches. Who’s Next? Week 5 In Review
As you’ve no doubt heard, Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after their loss to Illinois. He joins Nebraska‘s Scott Frost as the second coach to be fired as soon as winning the Big Ten West no longer looked possible. Will there be another?. Iowa Hawkeyes continues to be hopeless...
1011now.com
Back-to-back road trips for 3rd-ranked Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road this week, following a trip to the east coast. The Huskers returned from matches at Rutgers and Maryland on Sunday. Three days later, John Cook and his players were on a plane again. Nebraska plays at Michigan...
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
WOWT
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
thecomeback.com
Mark Whipple hypes up ‘first place’ Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is off the chain, so to speak. They’ve fired Scott Frost. They’re 2-3 overall but their 1-1 1 record technically puts them in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And now offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is just letting loose at press conferences to try and motivate his team and the fanbase.
kfornow.com
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
lswhawk.com
Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
WOWT
6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
