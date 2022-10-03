Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Huobi Founder Sells Bitcoin Exchange to Hong Kong Investment Firm
Leon Li Lin, the Chinese founder of Seychelles-based crypto exchange Huobi Global, is selling his controlling stake to a Hong Kong investment firm called About Capital, according to a blog post today on Huobi’s website. According to the post, an agreement has been reached between both parties that will...
decrypt.co
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Fork ETHW Is Already Down 86% From Its All-Time High
A last-ditch effort by some Ethereum miners has so far not worked out as they had hoped. It's been a rough start for the Ethereum proof-of-work fork ETHW. The price of the coin is down 31% for the week—and a remarkable 86% from its all-time high of $58.54 on September 3, according to CoinGecko.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center
Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Unmoved Amid Stock Slide
The U.S. economy is solid enough that more interest rate hikes are expected. Stocks tanked on Friday. Crypto investors are cautious. Considering the carnage in U.S. stocks on Friday, perhaps crypto investors should feel lucky to escape the week with Bitcoin and Ethereum basically flat. It was the second consecutive...
decrypt.co
BNB Chain Resumes Activity After 2 Million Token Exploit
Though the exploit resulted in 2 million BNB tokens nabbed, the network’s pause meant that attacker only made off with roughly $110 million. Binance’s BNB Chain is back up and running this morning after reports indicated a hacker made off with an estimated 2 million BNB tokens by exploiting a vulnerability in the network.
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come
This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!
decrypt.co
What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds
This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
decrypt.co
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Reveals Thousands of Users' Transaction Histories in Court Filing
The document contained key information of every user on Celsius' platform and shed new light on the financials of its top execs. Troubled crypto lender Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of hundreds of thousands of its customers in a court filing. The 14,500-page long document contained information...
decrypt.co
MakerDAO to Invest $500 Million in US Government Bonds
The move comes months after the protocol’s founder advocated against centralized assets in the aftermath of Tornado Cash. MakerDAO, the world’s largest decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, announced on Thursday a plan to invest $500 million in short-term US treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds. The plan—which was...
decrypt.co
Jim Cramer Says He Bought a Farm With Bitcoin Profits—And Dares You to Bet Against Him
The “Inverse Cramer ETF” may soon be a reality. And the outspoken CNBC host is not amused. CNBC’s Jim Cramer prodded his myriad online non-believers on Friday with a challenge: bet against him. He dares you. Cramer bragged to Crypto Twitter that he’s divested from Bitcoin and...
