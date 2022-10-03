ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a Woodsy, Enchanting Oasis

Self care is having a serious moment and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental well being is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
Calling All Artists: A Prominent Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Art Space Wants You

Talk about enriching a community through a unique voice, creating civic engagement, cultivating conversation, honoring voices, and creating beauty and connection. Art in public places catches the eye, adding a unique energy that cultivates a better place to live. It gives artists a voice and outlet for flowing creativity, and invites others into their world while making a statement and creating curiosity within a community.
The Common Man Roadside Millyard Brings A One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience to Manchester, N.H.

Article, photos (unless otherwise noted) by Eric Hurwitz. Created for VisitingNewEngland.com. The Common Man Roadside Millyard restaurant and café. The Common Man Roadside Millyard in Manchester, N.H. is not your run-of-the-mill restaurant and café. Located at the Tru by Hilton Hotel in Manchester's wonderfully-restored Millyard District, The Common...
‘Fuel for Vets’ Art Auction to Help NH Veterans With Energy Costs

A cleaning project turned into a fundraiser called "Fuel for Vets" to help veterans handle their heating bills this winter. Nearly 40 pieces of artwork donated by Seacoast artists will be up for bid during a live auction at the Kingston Community Library on Sunday, October 16, from 12-2pm. A brunch proceeds the auction at 10:30am.
From avid skier to ‘Super Lawyer’

Dick Samuels’ contributions to New Hampshire as an attorney with McLane Middleton can be credited to skiing. Samuels earned his bachelor of arts degree from Union College in New York and a master of arts from Duke University in North Carolina. Then, he hit the slopes. “After college I...
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation

CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
New Gold Street state liquor store to open Oct. 6

MANCHESTER, NH – The new Manchester NH Liquor & Wine Outlet opens Oct. 6 nestled just off South Willow Street on Gold Street, alongside several nationally recognized brands, including Hannaford, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz and Harley-Davidson. The Outlet will incorporate high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping, and...
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
