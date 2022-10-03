Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
SoCal single-family building permits fall 21%
Developers in Southern California have put the brakes on plans to build single-family homes, with 21 percent fewer permit approvals in the last two months. While the year started at a record pace, home buying slowed over the summer. In response, Southland developers ended a single-family home permitting boom by cutting their pace by a fifth, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
therealdeal.com
OHT Partners building another Texas multifamily project
OHT Partners just can’t stop building multifamily developments. The Austin-based developer has been very busy in the Lone Star State this year. In Houston, it’s got 359 units in the works with 750 in South Austin and 315 in North Austin. Now, the Dallas Business Journal is reporting that OHT is headed for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
therealdeal.com
DFW apartment demand dips for first time in five years
It seems North Texas apartment renters were all set this Summer — either passing on new leases or doubling up to save money, a new study says. Apartment demand in North Texas reportedly plunged in the third quarter, the Dallas Morning News reported. While the summertime is typically a strong period for apartment leasing, this year net leasing declined by more than 5,000 units in the three-month period. Mesquite, Rockwall, Ellis County and East Fort Worth reportedly had the biggest drops.
therealdeal.com
Property owners take another shot at bullet train plans
Texas property owners across nine counties in the path of the planned bullet train between Dallas and Houston are demanding to know whether it’s on track or derailed. In a letter submitted by their attorneys, 93 property owners accuse Texas Central Railway of having already abandoned the project, KBTX reports, and want the developer to admit it. “Our clients and all other impacted landowners have suffered long enough,” the letter says.
therealdeal.com
Breslin’s transit-oriented development advances on Long Island
In a testament to bad planning, a used-car lot sat for years next to the Long Island Rail Road station in Baldwin, Long Island. Even after a developer pitched apartments for the site, the project went unbuilt for more than a decade. But finally, Breslin Realty is poised to deliver...
therealdeal.com
Hamptons, North Fork sales data emerge in wake of computer hack
Is the Hamptons housing market retrenching like the nation’s as a whole? The numbers seem to suggest so, but the brazen hack of Suffolk County’s computer system halted data gathering three weeks before the quarter ended. The number of sales dropped year-over-year in all Hamptons markets except one...
