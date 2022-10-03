Texas property owners across nine counties in the path of the planned bullet train between Dallas and Houston are demanding to know whether it’s on track or derailed. In a letter submitted by their attorneys, 93 property owners accuse Texas Central Railway of having already abandoned the project, KBTX reports, and want the developer to admit it. “Our clients and all other impacted landowners have suffered long enough,” the letter says.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO