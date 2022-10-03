Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
CNBC
Charts suggest the market will bottom in the coming weeks followed by a ‘powerful' rally, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that stocks could bottom later this month and present investors with an opportunity to add to their portfolios. Cramer said that chart interpreter Larry Williams wouldn't be surprised if the current rally fizzles out, but he still believes there'll be a meaningful bottom near the end of October.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 2% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
CNBC
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022: Cramer eyes two names after selling shares of this energy stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their near-term market outlook with Friday's September jobs report in focus. They also break down a pair of names they are looking to potentially add to after a big energy stock sale from the portfolio.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Options Action: Big bearish options bet on Twitter
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at a very bearish options bet on Twitter: Could the deal still fall through? With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
The S&P 500 is down over 20% this year—here's why it's smart to keep investing anyway
This year is currently looking like one of the roughest ever for the stock market. Through the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 index lost 23.9%. Only five full calendar years have produced worse returns: three years from the Great Depression, 2008 and 1974. But if market history...
CNBC
Cannabis stocks surge as Biden pardons thousand convicted of marijuana possession
Pot stocks light up as Biden pardons federal offenders convicted of marijuana possession. He called on governors across the country to follow suit. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
With S&P 500 down 20% this year, retirement investors flee to safety and reconsider stock, bond strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100
List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
CNBC
How Amazon's Climate Pledge Delivers
In 2020, Amazon created a $2 billion fund to back decarbonization startups. The initial investments focused on greener vehicles, shrinking packing boxes and reducing emissions across supply chains and cargo ships. But given Amazon's size, scale and capital, things are just getting started. An exclusive glimpse into the newest recipients of the Climate Pledge Fund and where they go from here.
CNBC
Credit Suisse to buy back $3 billion in debt, sell landmark hotel as credit fears persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
CNBC
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
GE is laying off 20% of its U.S. workforce devoted to onshore wind power, costing hundreds of jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
CNBC
S&P 500 futures are flat ahead of September's jobs report
Stock futures were mostly weak on Friday morning as investors looked ahead to September's jobs report for further clues into the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign. S&P 500 futures were essentially flat, while futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by 0.1%. Advanced...
CNBC
Why auto loans with $1,000 monthly payments are becoming more popular
It has become more common for car dealers to sell new vehicles to customers financing the purchase with an auto loan requiring a monthly $1,000 payment. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
14. Kistler-Tiffany Advisors
Kistler-Tiffany Advisors, based in Berwyn, PA, is ranked No. 14 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list. Total AUM: $1.1B (AccuPoint Solutions) Years in Business: 14 (AccuPoint Solutions) Accounts Under Management: 1,464 (AccuPoint Solutions) Previous appearances on FA...
CNBC
Stocks close lower as investors await September jobs report, Dow drops nearly 350 points
U.S. stocks fell Thursday, as traders weighed sharp swings in stocks and rates to start the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346.93 points, or 1.15%, to 29,926.94. The S&P 500 lost 1.02% to 3,744.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.68% to 11,073.31. The three stock benchmarks opened the session lower. All of the major averages are on pace to end the week more than 4% higher for their best week since June 24.
CNBC
European markets mixed ahead of key U.S. jobs report
European markets were mixed on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The jobs report due at 1:30 p.m. London time is expected to show an increase in payrolls of 275,000 in September, with unemployment projected to remain steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The reading will likely influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision in November.
CNBC
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says today's biggest threat isn't inflation — it's recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
Comments / 0