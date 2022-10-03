U.S. stocks fell Thursday, as traders weighed sharp swings in stocks and rates to start the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346.93 points, or 1.15%, to 29,926.94. The S&P 500 lost 1.02% to 3,744.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.68% to 11,073.31. The three stock benchmarks opened the session lower. All of the major averages are on pace to end the week more than 4% higher for their best week since June 24.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO