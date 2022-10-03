ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Options Action: Big bearish options bet on Twitter

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at a very bearish options bet on Twitter: Could the deal still fall through? With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
CNBC

CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100

List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
CNBC

How Amazon's Climate Pledge Delivers

In 2020, Amazon created a $2 billion fund to back decarbonization startups. The initial investments focused on greener vehicles, shrinking packing boxes and reducing emissions across supply chains and cargo ships. But given Amazon's size, scale and capital, things are just getting started. An exclusive glimpse into the newest recipients of the Climate Pledge Fund and where they go from here.
CNBC

S&P 500 futures are flat ahead of September's jobs report

Stock futures were mostly weak on Friday morning as investors looked ahead to September's jobs report for further clues into the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign. S&P 500 futures were essentially flat, while futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by 0.1%. Advanced...
CNBC

14. Kistler-Tiffany Advisors

Kistler-Tiffany Advisors, based in Berwyn, PA, is ranked No. 14 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list. Total AUM: $1.1B (AccuPoint Solutions) Years in Business: 14 (AccuPoint Solutions) Accounts Under Management: 1,464 (AccuPoint Solutions) Previous appearances on FA...
CNBC

Stocks close lower as investors await September jobs report, Dow drops nearly 350 points

U.S. stocks fell Thursday, as traders weighed sharp swings in stocks and rates to start the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346.93 points, or 1.15%, to 29,926.94. The S&P 500 lost 1.02% to 3,744.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.68% to 11,073.31. The three stock benchmarks opened the session lower. All of the major averages are on pace to end the week more than 4% higher for their best week since June 24.
CNBC

European markets mixed ahead of key U.S. jobs report

European markets were mixed on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The jobs report due at 1:30 p.m. London time is expected to show an increase in payrolls of 275,000 in September, with unemployment projected to remain steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The reading will likely influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision in November.
