James Island, SC

abcnews4.com

Pebbles, world's oldest dog from SC, dies at age 22

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — The world's oldest dog named Pebbles has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records. She peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 3 at her home in Taylors, South Carolina with her owners by her side, a release said. The Toy Fox...
TAYLORS, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian hit and killed near Sangaree

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday evening. The collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Royle Road near Westside Street, according to SCHP. Troopers say an SUV was traveling south on Royle Road when it struck...
SANGAREE, SC
abcnews4.com

Parents respond to school shooting hoaxes across state

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After dozens of fake calls prompted lockdowns and heavy police response at schools across the state, many South Carolina parents are worried for their kid's safety. Patrick Kelly's daughter is a student at Blythewood High School in Richland County. She texted her dad on...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
City
James Island, SC
abcnews4.com

S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abcnews4.com

Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day

President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
POLITICS
abcnews4.com

South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline by Friday

Time is ticking! In-person, voter registration for South Carolinians ends Friday, October 7th. The deadline to register by email/fax or online is Sunday, October 9th. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11th. Visit the South Carolina Election Commission website for more information on...
ELECTIONS
abcnews4.com

McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment

“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

