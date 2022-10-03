Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Sullivan's Island residents launch campaign to get rid of fractional ownership homes
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Sullivan's Island banned short-term rentals more than two decades ago, except those that were grandfathered in. Residents are concerned with one company they say is bending the rules. Tim Emrich says the home, located at 3115 Ion Avenue, has fractional ownership and is overseen...
Pebbles, world's oldest dog from SC, dies at age 22
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — The world's oldest dog named Pebbles has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records. She peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 3 at her home in Taylors, South Carolina with her owners by her side, a release said. The Toy Fox...
Pedestrian hit and killed near Sangaree
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday evening. The collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Royle Road near Westside Street, according to SCHP. Troopers say an SUV was traveling south on Royle Road when it struck...
Parents respond to school shooting hoaxes across state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After dozens of fake calls prompted lockdowns and heavy police response at schools across the state, many South Carolina parents are worried for their kid's safety. Patrick Kelly's daughter is a student at Blythewood High School in Richland County. She texted her dad on...
S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day
President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
SC farmer sues SLED, Attorney General for allegedly destroying millions in legal hemp crop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina farmer is suing SLED, the SC Attorney General's Office, and the SC Department of Agriculture for an alleged conspiracy to illegally destroy millions of dollars of his legal hemp crop. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit details multiple and ongoing incidents where...
South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline by Friday
Time is ticking! In-person, voter registration for South Carolinians ends Friday, October 7th. The deadline to register by email/fax or online is Sunday, October 9th. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11th. Visit the South Carolina Election Commission website for more information on...
Time is running out to register to vote; more women have registered so far in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday was the deadline to register to vote in person. But, if you couldn't make it to your local election office, you still have other ways to register. You can register to vote online at scvotes.gov until Sunday, October 9. "Make sure your voter registration...
Lost horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse, Mongo, while camping in Utah’s West Desert. Just this week, the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was still...
Cunningham calls chicken "Henrietta McMaster" during press conference
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham held a press conference this morning in North Charleston. He then brought a chicken to represent McMaster's cowardness in not having other debates outside of the one currently scheduled. "I'd like to introduce to all of ya'll little...
Florida man charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice, police say
ESCMABIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A Florida man was arrested for putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. Police said David Taylor, 41, was seen arguing with the coaching staff at a football game being...
SC Gov. responds to Pres. Biden's pardons on federal simple possession of marijuana
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Pres. Joe Biden announced that he is pardoning all Americans who've been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, calling on governors to do the same at the state level. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's Office responded Friday on the president's call to action,...
McMaster-Evette campaign unveils new tv ad, 'Joe Cunningham telling the truth'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign unveiled a new 30-second television ad today named "Thank You." NARRATOR: You are about to see rare footage of Joe Cunningham telling the truth. JOE CUNNINGHAM: "Governor McMaster, I want to thank you for being a leader on this issue from the...
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
