WESH
Officials: Orange County woman stabbed sister to death for flirting with boyfriend via video game
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County have identified a victim of a homicide that occurred on Sept. 26. Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. where they said they found a woman stabbed to death.
click orlando
15-year-old arrested after attacking St. Cloud High School resource officer, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after attacking a resource officer at St. Cloud High School who was trying to break up a fight between two boys, according to the Osceola County school district. Police said the incident occurred at the 2000 19th St. campus...
WESH
$5,000 reward offered for info on Orange County homicide
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the homicide of a man Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Silver Star Road following a shooting. The victim, Louvens Joseph, was transported to the...
Cheryl Williams Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Polk County Deputy Lane
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has charged Cheryl Lynn Williams with 13 felonies in the death of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, who died in the line of duty on October 4, 2022. The charges include: Second degree murder of a law enforcement
click orlando
Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
click orlando
Associate of ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg pleads not guilty to fraud charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former consultant for the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office pleaded not guilty to fraud-related charges Thursday. Michael Shirley was hired by former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg on the same day Greenberg was sworn into office in January 2017, records show. [TRENDING: Orlando...
click orlando
Detectives searching for man who attempted to abduct girl at Umatilla bus stop
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County detectives are seeking information on a man who attempted to force a girl into a car at an Umatilla bus stop nearly two weeks ago. Deputies said they responded to the attempted abduction at 14000 block of 202nd Terrace around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
21-Year-Old Polk County Sheriff Deputy Killed While Serving Warrant In Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony search warrant. The deputy, who has not been named at this time, was 21 years of age and only with the department
villages-news.com
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
dotesports.com
Woman confesses to killing sister for flirting with her boyfriend on VALORANT
A woman in Florida has admitted to stabbing and killing her younger sister after supposedly learning her sister flirted with her boyfriend on VALORANT, according to a report from The Orlando Sentinel and The Daily Mail. Fatiha Marzan, 21, reportedly stabbed her younger sister Sayma Marzan, 20, multiple times in...
2 people arrested following shooting involving Winter Haven officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting involving a Winter Haven police officer at around 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. The first officer that arrived at a home on Kings Pond Avenue was speaking with a...
click orlando
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Seminole County for hurricane victims
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it will operate a mobile Business Recovery Center for Seminole County starting Friday. Officials said that staff at the center will help Floridians with applying for the SBA disaster loan program to receive assistance with losses from Hurricane Ian.
Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant
POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida. The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge. The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa.
click orlando
‘Everything is damaged:’ Osceola County family of 10 struggles after losing home to Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County family is struggling to stay afloat after Hurricane Ian passed through, flooding the family’s home in the process. It was difficult for Leanne Criswell to hold back tears as she looked at her Kissimmee home, which she had dreamed about having with her husband Kenneth Williams and eight children.
orangeobserver.com
Orange County to host free food distribution event today
Orange County and District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will be hosting a free food distribution event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tildenville Park, 202 Shongi Ave., Winter Garden. The event comes as a relief effort after Hurricane Ian's passing through the state of Florida in order to help...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
