Osceola County, FL

WESH

$5,000 reward offered for info on Orange County homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the homicide of a man Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Silver Star Road following a shooting. The victim, Louvens Joseph, was transported to the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’

A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant

POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida. The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge. The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa. 
POLK COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County to host free food distribution event today

Orange County and District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will be hosting a free food distribution event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tildenville Park, 202 Shongi Ave., Winter Garden. The event comes as a relief effort after Hurricane Ian's passing through the state of Florida in order to help...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

