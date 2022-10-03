ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Report: Former Thunder guard Ty Jerome to sign training camp deal with Warriors

By Clemente Almanza
 3 days ago
It looks like former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome has found a new home.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Golden State Warriors plan to sign Jerome to a camp deal after he clears waivers. The Warriors will release guard Mac McClung in a corresponding move.

The Thunder traded Jerome to the Houston Rockets in an eight-player trade last week, and he was subsequently waived by that team.

It was reported right before media day that Jerome was not going to participate in training camp while he worked with the Thunder to figure out his NBA future.

The Thunder acquired Jerome in 2020 in the Chris Paul trade from the Phoenix Suns. In three career seasons, Jerome averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 assists on 39.8% shooting and 34.4% 3-point shooting.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

