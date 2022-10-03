Read full article on original website
Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting
Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Mom who lied to police among 5 new arrests in Arbor Place mall brawl
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five more people have been arrested after hundreds were involved in a massive fight at a Douglasville mall. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3. Social media video of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County QuikTrip murder suspect will stay behind bars
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A twist in the case of a man accused of killing a beloved Gwinnett County coach. David Jarrad Booker was expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday, but his attorney withdrew the motion. Booker is accused of being involved in a violent July carjacking in...
Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta have arrested a woman who hopped into an Amazon delivery truck and took it for a joyride. Officers say a woman stole the truck on Tuesday afternoon before leading them on a chase through the streets of West Midtown. According to the incident report,...
Man found shot dead inside Clayton County home
A man was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home, police said.
Clayton County Police arrest parents of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run on reckless conduct charge
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 7-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run over Labor Day weekend have been arrested. Clayton County Police arrested Keymoriona Williams' parents a month after she was found dead off Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Cpt. Steven Palmer previously...
Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb shooting
A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said....
Man with 'violent tendencies' wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 52-year-old man wanted for several offenses including statutory rape. The Clayton County Police Department said Tony McKay, who also goes by Curtis, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Lilburn robber stole money, jewelry and guns, police say
LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a pawn shop for money, jewelry and handguns. "He entered the pawnshop, presented a gun at the employees, told them he was robbing the store," Officer Hideshi Valle of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo.
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
1 dead following Clayton County shooting, police say
It happened on the 7900 block of Kendrick Road, Clayton County Police said. There's not much information about what led up to the shooting, and officers have not released anything about the victim or suspects.
Man arrested in Florida in connection to 17-year-old barber's death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person was arrested in connection to a teenage barber that was shot and killed outside his Clayton County business six months ago. Police called on the public for help in the case on Wednesday. Jaimonni Watkins-Causey was arrested in Florida on a warrant related...
Henry County authorities say home invasion, carjacking, police chase end with 2 in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they attacked someone inside a Henry County home, stole the victim's car, led officers on a chase and then tried to run from authorities, police said. Henry County Police were called to a home around 1:45 p.m. in the...
Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
Police warn dating app users of 'red flags' after woman arrested for Midtown stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a warning for anyone who considers meeting up with someone they met online to meet in a public place. This comes after a man was stabbed this week in a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex after meeting a woman from a dating app. Atlanta Police Officer...
Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase
ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
