Decatur, GA

Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting

Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
ATLANTA, GA
Decatur, GA
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Man with 'violent tendencies' wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 52-year-old man wanted for several offenses including statutory rape. The Clayton County Police Department said Tony McKay, who also goes by Curtis, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Lilburn robber stole money, jewelry and guns, police say

LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a pawn shop for money, jewelry and handguns. "He entered the pawnshop, presented a gun at the employees, told them he was robbing the store," Officer Hideshi Valle of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo.
LILBURN, GA
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
ATLANTA, GA
Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
COBB COUNTY, GA
Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
ATLANTA, GA
State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
ATLANTA, GA

