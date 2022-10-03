Read full article on original website
“Sliding doors” economics
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the September jobs report, how the Federal’s Reserve’s monetary policy is affecting the economy, and more. Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in...
For millennials, the cost of homes and other milestones just keep rising out of reach
Inflation, rapidly rising home prices, student debt and stagnating wages have all made it a lot harder for millennials and younger adults to reach many financial milestones. Younger generations are struggling, and a closer look at how things have changed in the last 50 years provides a stark picture of rising prices and wage erosion. “Marketplace Morning Report’s” Nova Safo spoke to Marketplace’s Janet Nguyen, who crunched the numbers. The following is an edited version of their conversation.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
There was news on electronics spending Friday. Samsung said it expects profits to fall 32% in the third quarter compared to the same time last year. That’s because people are buying fewer Samsung devices. Computer parts company AMD also said profits are looking weak. That’s because people are buying fewer computers. Less demand for electronics means less demand for the semiconductors, or silicon chips, that go into them.
What would the job market look like if there’d been no COVID pandemic?
The job market looks pretty good, given where this economy has been over the past three years. Compared to the period just before the pandemic, there are now half a million more jobs and the unemployment rate is the same low 3.5%, which was the rate in 1969. But what...
