CNBC

Options Action: Big bearish options bet on Twitter

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at a very bearish options bet on Twitter: Could the deal still fall through? With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
Guy Adami
Karen Finerman
CNBC

CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100

List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
CNBC

KKR: The Power To Change

With $491 billion in assets under management and portfolio companies generating $223 billion in annual revenues, investment firm KKR has the geopolitical leverage, policy might and resources to make good things happen – and fast – in the world of ESG. Specifically responsible consumption, inclusivity, regulation and accountability.
CNBC

How Amazon's Climate Pledge Delivers

In 2020, Amazon created a $2 billion fund to back decarbonization startups. The initial investments focused on greener vehicles, shrinking packing boxes and reducing emissions across supply chains and cargo ships. But given Amazon's size, scale and capital, things are just getting started. An exclusive glimpse into the newest recipients of the Climate Pledge Fund and where they go from here.
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
CNBC

14. Kistler-Tiffany Advisors

Kistler-Tiffany Advisors, based in Berwyn, PA, is ranked No. 14 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list. Total AUM: $1.1B (AccuPoint Solutions) Years in Business: 14 (AccuPoint Solutions) Accounts Under Management: 1,464 (AccuPoint Solutions) Previous appearances on FA...
BERWYN, PA

