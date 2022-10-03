ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, GA

WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Grandparents support group

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catherine Becker is 62 years old. She lives in Catoosa County. Coming to our area from Knoxville. 22 years ago. She’s a wife. A cancer survivor. A mother of three adult children. And now, the adoptive mother of three grandchildren. Ages six, five and...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man

A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Bradley County constable pleads guilty

Grant Bromley reports: Former Bradley County 6th District constable, Timothy Colbaugh Jr., pleaded guilty on one charge of official misconduct during a hearing held in the Bradley County Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. The indictment states the incident occurred May 29 to 30, 2020, and says, “Bradley County...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Murray County, GA
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Gavin Greeson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 6th, 2022 goes to Gavin Greeson. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVC

MaryEllen Scholarship Fund and Rock City have started a partnership

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cindy Pare and Meagan Jolley talk about the MaryEllen Scholarship Fund and Rock City have started a partnership. Cindy Pare and Meagan Jolley talk about the meaning of their partnership and the exciting Rocktoberfest at Rock City. Stay connected with MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
walkercountyga.gov

Walker County Fire Rescue Launches Competitive Promotional Process

Walker County Fire Rescue (WCFR) is conducting a Competitive Promotional Process (CPP) for the purpose of establishing a Promotional Eligibility Register (PER) for the rank/classification of Sergeant within WCFR. Eligibility Requirements: By or before submission deadline of October 18, 2022. Full-time WCFR personnel, along with outside qualified applicants, are invited...
WALKER COUNTY, GA

