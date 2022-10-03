Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Minor's notebook had 'concerning entries' about Meigs County High School, MCSO says
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a minor who had 'concerning entries' in his notebook about Meigs County High School. The minor involved was arrested off school property outside of school hours, according to MCSO. They say he was found to have a...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Grandparents support group
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catherine Becker is 62 years old. She lives in Catoosa County. Coming to our area from Knoxville. 22 years ago. She’s a wife. A cancer survivor. A mother of three adult children. And now, the adoptive mother of three grandchildren. Ages six, five and...
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man
A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County constable pleads guilty
Grant Bromley reports: Former Bradley County 6th District constable, Timothy Colbaugh Jr., pleaded guilty on one charge of official misconduct during a hearing held in the Bradley County Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. The indictment states the incident occurred May 29 to 30, 2020, and says, “Bradley County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Dalton police asking for help identifying men who used stolen credit cards in Chattanooga
DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton Police Department is asking for help to identify 2 men who attempted to use stolen credit cards to make big ticket purchases in Chattanooga. The incident happened last month when a woman accidentally left her car unlocked at the Dalton Golf and Country Club while she played a round of golf, DPD says.
WTVC
Chattanooga man sentenced for exposing himself to teens at Dalton Chick-fil-a
DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison without parole after he was convicted for exposing himself to four teenage girls at a Chick-fil-a in Dalton. A jury in Whitfield County convicted 38-year-ld Ronald Andrew Henry of two counts of child molestation...
WTVC
Latinx community asking for more resources to help growing Hamilton Co. student population
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Those at Carniceria Loa Wednesday are celebrating the newly proclaimed Latinx heritage month. But within that excitement, comes an understanding of the work that still needs to be done. "They feel like a burden. And folks shouldn't feel like that when they're asking for help,...
WTVC
Man pleads guilty to molesting child reported missing in Cherokee County
CHEROKEEE COUNTY, N.C. — A 32-year-old man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to statutory sexual offense with a child under the age of 15, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer. Charles Anthony 'CJ' Payne was sentenced last week. Sheriff Palmer says...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVC
Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass at Lake Winnie with Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass with a receipt from Chattanooga area McDonald’s. For each receipt redeemed in the 2022 season, Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park will donate $1.00 to the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Gavin Greeson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 6th, 2022 goes to Gavin Greeson. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Celebration of Life and Hope with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shayna Webb and Ashley Guthrie discuss the Celebration of Life and Hope on October 22nd. Ashley Guthrie is a mother of a pediatric cancer survivor and started to chair the event back in 2015 and the importance of the event and how donations will benefit. Stay...
WTVC
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
"It's so rough here:" A year later, Woman says Cleveland cemetery still in poor condition
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s been almost a year since we last checked in on the upkeep of the Fort Hill Cemetery in Cleveland and it appears that not much has changed. A woman, who's father is buried there, says you wouldn’t believe the type of garbage she’s found on his grave.
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
WTVC
MaryEllen Scholarship Fund and Rock City have started a partnership
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cindy Pare and Meagan Jolley talk about the MaryEllen Scholarship Fund and Rock City have started a partnership. Cindy Pare and Meagan Jolley talk about the meaning of their partnership and the exciting Rocktoberfest at Rock City. Stay connected with MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI...
WDEF
Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Fire Rescue Launches Competitive Promotional Process
Walker County Fire Rescue (WCFR) is conducting a Competitive Promotional Process (CPP) for the purpose of establishing a Promotional Eligibility Register (PER) for the rank/classification of Sergeant within WCFR. Eligibility Requirements: By or before submission deadline of October 18, 2022. Full-time WCFR personnel, along with outside qualified applicants, are invited...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 6, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, October 6, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 6, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WTVC
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
Comments / 0