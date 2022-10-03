MAYVILLE, N.Y.:--Chautauqua County received a Pre-Disaster Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to complete an update to the County’s 2016 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). The purpose of hazard mitigation planning is to reduce damage to the environment and prevent the loss of life and number and severity of injuries that may result from natural hazard events. The HMP is developed to identify and implement short- and long-term mitigation strategies and actions that focus on execution at a pre-disaster level. Retaining an approved and updated HMP will enable the County and participating municipalities to remain eligible to apply for future hazard mitigation and resiliency funding from FEMA. The updated HMP provides the County and its jurisdictions with an additional tool to reference for disaster planning, land development, and funding initiatives.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO