Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
The Third Party that Every Marriage Needs
One single person can’t possibly fill and meet all your needs. We need something or someone to fill missing needs. That someone or something who is not our partner is called The Third. You can use The Third in a generative way or in a destructive way. It is...
Couples who are not financial equals can feel external pressures: Rick Kahler
References to income and wealth inequality generally focus on how unevenly income and wealth are distributed throughout a population. The greater the gap between those at the top and the bottom, the more problematic it can be to the social health of a country. In a marriage or committed relationship,...
Mattingly: Faith, family and falling marriage statistics
For decades, viewers have enjoyed the Japanese reality-TV series "Old Enough!" in which preschool children venture into the streets alone to run errands for their parents. What if American women asked their live-in boyfriends to stop playing videogames, leave their couches and run errands? In the Saturday Night Life sketch "Old Enough! Longterm Boyfriends!" guest host Selena Gomez asked her helpless boyfriend of three years, played by cast member Mikey Day, to buy her eyeliner and two shallots.
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
"There's something they should separate," one commenter quipped. "But it's not finances."
Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old
Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man
Just weeks before she was due to leave for her 30th birthday trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Faith Bistline received a Facebook message that knocked the wind out of her. "Is he your boyfriend?" the message asked, referring to a photo Bistline had posted with her boyfriend of 18 months. "Because he's been dating my friend for the past 10 months." As shocked as she was, Bistline believed the sender might have been mistaken. She took a screenshot of their message and forwarded it to her boyfriend hoping to clear everything up. However, his response was far from comforting. Despite seeing her message, Bistline told The Washington Post, the man she'd dated for a year and a half chose not to reply.
Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims
When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
8 red flags in relationships: Couples therapists share common examples and what they mean
Whether you're dating or married, learn to recognize what are red flags in a relationship, according to couples therapists.
Mom Refusing to Call School Children by Their Correct Names Slammed Online
"You don't get to just erase people's names/identity just because you don't like them," wrote one Reddit user.
Woman Blocking Grandson Born Out of Wedlock From Inheritance Sparks Debate
A woman's plan for dividing up her property—and her family's response—has divided opinions on Reddit.
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
Study looks at why some marriages last and others don't
BOSTON -- Why do some marriages last while others don't? A new study sheds some light.Researchers at Stanford University recruited 35 heterosexual couples living in China who had been married for at least a year. They were put through a battery of personality tests and asked to rate their marital satisfaction. The study found little correlation between personality traits and marital happiness. But those reporting greater marital satisfaction were more likely to have the same parts of their brains active while watching marriage-related videos. It's unclear whether having similar brain activity brings couples together in happier partnerships or whether being in a happy marriage causes brains to become more synchronized.
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Neighbor Backed for Not Inviting 'Screaming' Girl To Bounce House Party
"It's like she sees a bug, she screams. She thinks someone is chasing her, she screams. She jumps off a swing, she screams," the man wrote.
'Rude' Son Financially Supporting Family Backed for Standing up to Stepdad
The 20-year-old wrote on Reddit that a disagreement broke out after he was told he couldn't eat the groceries that he had purchased himself.
Opinion: Has Cheating Occured In Your Relationship?
The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.
Mum divides opinion after wanting to leave 10-year-old daughter home alone with little brother
A mum has divided the internet by wanting to leave her 10-year-old home alone with her seven-year-old brother. Taking to Mumsnet for advice, the mum explained that she is a single parent and really wants to attend a nearby exercise class. She wrote: "I really can't remember how old I...
