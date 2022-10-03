Read full article on original website
Trump has one eye at elections overseas even as the midterms approach
The president remains invested in, and fascinated by, extending his political brand to foreign nations.
DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLTX.com
'Restoring some balance' | Law professor weighs in on Biden marijuana pardon
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will pardon all previous federal simple marijuana offenses, something University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Theodore Shaw says will bring "some balance to the way people are treated." UNC-Chapel Hill Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of...
Washington Dissed a Jan. 6 Hero Cop. He Has the Tapes to Prove It.
In a new memoir, Michael Fanone is naming names like Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and his own union bosses.
‘Let it go’ or fire back: GOP candidates face tough choice under Dems’ abortion ad assault
Only a handful of Republican House candidates are airing ads answering back on abortion, choosing instead to focus on the economy and inflation.
With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan Quinn is an engineer in northeast Kansas. This week, I attended a forum in Topeka for candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives from Shawnee […] The post With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fortune
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a ‘material correction’
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible.
Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Friday as the city was hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive packed drones.
Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera
Lebanon's health minister has said the authorities are inspecting new suspected cases of cholera, less than a day after confirming its first case of the illness in the country since 1993
