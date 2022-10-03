ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Ohio Capital Journal

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLTX.com

'Restoring some balance' | Law professor weighs in on Biden marijuana pardon

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will pardon all previous federal simple marijuana offenses, something University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Theodore Shaw says will bring "some balance to the way people are treated." UNC-Chapel Hill Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of...
Kansas Reflector

With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan Quinn is an engineer in northeast Kansas. This week, I attended a forum in Topeka for candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives from Shawnee […] The post With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
