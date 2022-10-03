ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

The Spun

Washington Commanders Announce Historic Staff Hire

For the first time in the history of Washington's football franchise, the team has hired a woman as a full-time member of the training staff. On Tuesday, the Commanders announced the hiring of Lindsay Gately as an assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist. In statements from from head coach Ron...
WASHINGTON, DC
theshadowleague.com

Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating

LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
GILBERT, AZ
The Spun

Carolina Panthers Announce Brutal Injury News

The bad news is that the Carolina Panthers got some brutal injury news and are sending a player to injured reserve. The good news is that for once it's not Christian McCaffrey. According to Panthers insider Joe Person, the Panthers are placing star safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Akron Beacon Journal

Antoine Winfield Sr. honored in Akron and will be back home again to watch son face Browns

Antoine Winfield Sr. laughed about the depth his relatives provided on the banquet's seating chart. “We're deep tonight,” he quipped. Winfield's family members filled three or four tables Saturday night at Guy's Party Center, where they watched his induction into the Akron Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame. His mother and grandparents were among those in attendance.
AKRON, OH
Black Enterprise

Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School Dedicates a Day To First Black NFL Head Coach Fritz Pollard

Fritz Pollard, revered as a founding father of the NFL, will now have an entire day dedicated by his alma mater, Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School. The “School of Champions” hosted a Fritz Pollard Day ceremony where city politicians and notable alumni officiated the renaming of Lane’s football field as Fritz Pollard Field, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Keyshawn Johnson says Jordan Addison 'is the best prospect to come out of USC since me'

USC star wide receiver Jordan Addison hasn’t missed a beat since transferring from Pittsburgh this offseason. He leads the Trojans in receptions (29), receiving yards (442) and touchdowns (six) through five games. The 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is expected to enter the NFL Draft once the Trojans' season is finished and, according to USC legend Keshawn Johnson, should be considered a top-10 pick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vikings rank among worst-paying NFL franchises for mascots

The Minnesota Vikings may have one of the highest payrolls in the NFL — $175 million, the fifth-highest in 2022, according to Spotrac — but they are one of the cheapest teams in terms of paying their mascots. According to a report from Y.105-FM in Rochester, Minnesota, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NFL Week 5 picks ATS: Patriots bounce back vs. Lions

We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders release Troy Apke

2018 fourth-round draft choice and NFL Combine phenomenon Troy Apke, was released by the Commanders Wednesday. Apke who actually was not overly productive at Penn State turned heads at the 2018 Combine when he ran a 4.34 40. Hall of Famer and former NFL corner back Deion Sanders audibly marveled at the speed of Apke.
NFL
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) unlikely to play Week 5 for Detroit

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Swift is expected to be held out through the Lions' bye and return Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jamaal Williams is expected to carry the load again on Sunday, with Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds backing him up. Williams has had at least 20 touches and cleared the century mark in scrimmage yards each of the past two weeks.
DETROIT, MI
