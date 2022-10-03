Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Washington Commanders Announce Historic Staff Hire
For the first time in the history of Washington's football franchise, the team has hired a woman as a full-time member of the training staff. On Tuesday, the Commanders announced the hiring of Lindsay Gately as an assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist. In statements from from head coach Ron...
Four-star recruit Jizzle James, son of Edgerrin, commits to Cincinnati
Edgerrin “Jizzle” James Jr., a four-star point guard prospect in the Class of 2023, committed to play for Cincinnati on
2023 CB Khalil Barnes: 'Clemson is one of the leaders'
2023 cornerback Khalil Barnes talks about interest in Clemson after his decommitment.
theshadowleague.com
Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating
LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
NFL insider: Former Alabama star Landon Collins signing with New York Giants
Landon Collins is going back to where it all started for the next stage of his NFL career. According to Josina Anderson, the former Alabama star is returning to the New York Giants, the team where he shined for multiple seasons after being drafted in the second round by the franchise.
NFL・
Patriots to host Lions in battle of injury-riddled, three-loss teams
If there’s any such thing as a good loss, the New England Patriots had one last weekend. However, even the
Carolina Panthers Announce Brutal Injury News
The bad news is that the Carolina Panthers got some brutal injury news and are sending a player to injured reserve. The good news is that for once it's not Christian McCaffrey. According to Panthers insider Joe Person, the Panthers are placing star safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve. He...
Antoine Winfield Sr. honored in Akron and will be back home again to watch son face Browns
Antoine Winfield Sr. laughed about the depth his relatives provided on the banquet's seating chart. “We're deep tonight,” he quipped. Winfield's family members filled three or four tables Saturday night at Guy's Party Center, where they watched his induction into the Akron Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame. His mother and grandparents were among those in attendance.
Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School Dedicates a Day To First Black NFL Head Coach Fritz Pollard
Fritz Pollard, revered as a founding father of the NFL, will now have an entire day dedicated by his alma mater, Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School. The “School of Champions” hosted a Fritz Pollard Day ceremony where city politicians and notable alumni officiated the renaming of Lane’s football field as Fritz Pollard Field, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
247Sports
Keyshawn Johnson says Jordan Addison 'is the best prospect to come out of USC since me'
USC star wide receiver Jordan Addison hasn’t missed a beat since transferring from Pittsburgh this offseason. He leads the Trojans in receptions (29), receiving yards (442) and touchdowns (six) through five games. The 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is expected to enter the NFL Draft once the Trojans' season is finished and, according to USC legend Keshawn Johnson, should be considered a top-10 pick.
Yardbarker
Vikings rank among worst-paying NFL franchises for mascots
The Minnesota Vikings may have one of the highest payrolls in the NFL — $175 million, the fifth-highest in 2022, according to Spotrac — but they are one of the cheapest teams in terms of paying their mascots. According to a report from Y.105-FM in Rochester, Minnesota, the...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 5 picks ATS: Patriots bounce back vs. Lions
We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
Commanders release Troy Apke
2018 fourth-round draft choice and NFL Combine phenomenon Troy Apke, was released by the Commanders Wednesday. Apke who actually was not overly productive at Penn State turned heads at the 2018 Combine when he ran a 4.34 40. Hall of Famer and former NFL corner back Deion Sanders audibly marveled at the speed of Apke.
NFL・
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) unlikely to play Week 5 for Detroit
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Swift is expected to be held out through the Lions' bye and return Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jamaal Williams is expected to carry the load again on Sunday, with Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds backing him up. Williams has had at least 20 touches and cleared the century mark in scrimmage yards each of the past two weeks.
Heat’s Pat Riley opens up on his respect for Don Shula: ‘He was just an inspiration to me’
It was released nearly 27 years ago, but the Sports Illustrated cover still bothers Pat Riley.
