ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheelersburg, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Preparing for Halloween with Kid’s Sale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Halloween, and time is running out to find the perfect costume. Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can find the perfect costume for your little ones. This segment is sponsored content...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

‘Tis the season to talk toys

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elizabeth Werner, a true resource on play, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share some of the toys and companies that are trending and have been nominated for The Toy of the Year awards.
HUNTINGTON, WV
10TV

Hocking Hills to celebrate grand opening of lodge on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being under construction for two years, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center is officially set to open this weekend. The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South will open to the public on Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Wolfe
Metro News

Conviction in murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush

POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio. The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush. Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Deputies searching for woman after camper fire in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha Sheriff’s Department are searching for a woman after a camper burned down Thursday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”. Deputies were able to identify the woman who...
NITRO, WV
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Alcohol#Food Drink#Patties Pints
sciotopost.com

Free Event: Chillicothe Halloween Festival Starts This Weekend

CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival takes place October 7-9, 2022 in Yoctangee Park. The festival brings new experiences and community favorite activities again this year. The festival will feature over 70 vendors along with favorite food options, live entertainment from local. and regional bands, and an expanded...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WLWT 5

Understanding the Pike County massacre trial

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — It’s been dubbed as the largest murder investigation in Ohio. The murder of eight family members in a small community made national headlines. The victims--Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna May Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 were all shot and killed in or near their four homes.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy