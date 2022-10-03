Read full article on original website
3d ago
That’s why single police department cannot retain police officers! And I don’t blame the police officers for not wanting to be police in this day and age. Fend for yourself people
NBC San Diego
Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison
A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
NBC San Diego
Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department
Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Medical Examiner identifies elderly Man and Woman in fatal solo collision in Chula Vista
The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified the elderly male driver and his female passenger of a fatal solo collision in a Chula Vista Freeway overpass bridge wall on Sunday. According to Chula Vista Police, Luis Perez Barajas, 77, and his wife Avelina Munoz, 70 traveled south on Interstate 805...
NBC San Diego
18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber
Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
University of Arizona murder suspect's troubled past in San Diego
Court documents reveal a woman filed a restraining order against the suspected shooter in 2020, stating he harassed and stalked her while he was a teaching assistant at San Diego State University.
North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
NBC San Diego
18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood
An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
Person of interest wanted in South Bay park shooting
Chula Vista police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest linked to a shooting at Harborside Park that left two victims wounded.
Neighbors react to 18-year-old shot & killed in Mira Mesa
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small shares the unanswered questions remaining after a deadly shooting in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood.
18-year-old man shot, killed in Mira Mesa
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the Mira Mesa neighborhood Wednesday morning, San Diego police said.
Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation
Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.
San Diego Police force unsheltered people to take down tents during the day
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are now ordering people to remove their tents from city streets and sidewalks during daylight hours. However, because there aren't enough shelter beds available, people will be allowed to put up their tents at night. Enforcement began October 3, but according to the...
San Diego woman killed in failed stop collision identified
A 39-year-old San Diego woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle collision on Monday.
kusi.com
Two men sentenced to six years for shooting 17-year-old boy to death in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year were each sentenced Monday to six years in state prison. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with...
kusi.com
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
Residents concerned about string of fires set at home on K Street
A man appeared in court Wednesday for a string of fires at one home in the San Diego community of Stockton, but neighbors don't think his arrest will be the end of it.
San Diego's city and county leaders kickoff clothing drive for female veterans
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria and other city and county leaders gathered on Thursday to kickoff a clothing drive for female veterans. The Operation Dress Code event is designed to help empower women veterans by providing them with the professional clothing they need to successfully transition to civilian careers.
Falck San Diego unveils 4 new ambulances wrapped in safety messages
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Falck San Diego unveiled four new ambulances Wednesday wrapped in safety messages that are aimed at keeping San Diegans safe. Along the sides of these ambulances, Falck displays images that encourage pedestrian safety, the importance of wearing bicycle helmets, and other valuable safety recommendations.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
Motorcyclist dies in collision with MTS bus in Chula Vista
A 21-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a Metropolitan Transit System bus in Chula Vista late Tuesday evening, police said.
