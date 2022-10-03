ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

USA619
3d ago

That’s why single police department cannot retain police officers! And I don’t blame the police officers for not wanting to be police in this day and age. Fend for yourself people

NBC San Diego

Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison

A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Falck San Diego unveils 4 new ambulances wrapped in safety messages

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Falck San Diego unveiled four new ambulances Wednesday wrapped in safety messages that are aimed at keeping San Diegans safe. Along the sides of these ambulances, Falck displays images that encourage pedestrian safety, the importance of wearing bicycle helmets, and other valuable safety recommendations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

