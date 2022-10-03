Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
Idaho Falls man who threatened teens with knife, car gets rider sentence
An Idaho Falls man who threatened a group of teenagers with a knife and tried to hit one with a car was sentenced to a rider program Monday. Casey Hurt, 20, was given an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes the rider program.
Idaho Falls man sentenced in kidnapping case arrested again for felony battery
An Idaho Falls man, who previously was convicted for his role in the kidnapping and torture of a woman, has been arrested for reportedly attacking a different woman. According to court records Austin Alverado reportedly punched a woman, then kicked her multiple times in the back while she was in a fetal position. The affidavit states an Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed bruising on the victim’s face and multiple injuries on her back.
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
Man who killed friend in standoff gets 11 years minimum in prison
IDAHO FALLS — A man who shot and killed his friend during a standoff in 2019 was sentenced to prison Monday. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Marshall Hendricks, 32, of Rigby, to a minimum of 11 years in prison with an indeterminate period of 25 years, for a potential total of 36 years. He was also sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. ...
Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
Jefferson County signs inmate housing agreement with Teton County
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed an Adult Detention Agreement Between Jefferson and Teton Counties on September 19. County Sheriff Steve Anderson approached the board at the September 19 meeting to inform them of a request from Teton County’s Sheriff Clint Lemieux to house their inmates at the Jefferson County Jail.
I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Teenage victim is recovering after horrific crash that killed drunk driver
IDAHO FALLS – As 16-year-old Kade Dalling looked down at his speedometer, he saw he was going 80 mph. But from that point on, all he remembers is the sound of loud crashing and metal scraping across the pavement. The next thing he knew, he was trapped upside down...
Man dies in two-vehicle Bingham County crash
BLACKFOOT – A 24-year-old Blackfoot man is dead following a collision on U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot Sunday morning. The crash occurred at milepost 97 in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station at 7:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The Blackfoot man...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
Wyoming Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on His Birthday Dies 11 Days Later
An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna. According to...
Woman arrested in Bonneville County with company's stolen car
A woman was arrested in Bonneville County Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Melissa Ilene Coz-Lizarraga, 46, was reportedly driving a white Ford F-350, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kelly Blue Book estimates the truck to have a value of just under $20,000.
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Los Angeles couple find ‘paradise’ and ‘community’ in eastern Idaho with crepe business
REXBURG – Steve Hwong and his girlfriend, Jennifer Kim, were among the thousands who flocked to the Upper Valley in 2017 to see the total eclipse. They made a trip to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons during their visit and came back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
