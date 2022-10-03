ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man sentenced in kidnapping case arrested again for felony battery

An Idaho Falls man, who previously was convicted for his role in the kidnapping and torture of a woman, has been arrested for reportedly attacking a different woman. According to court records Austin Alverado reportedly punched a woman, then kicked her multiple times in the back while she was in a fetal position. The affidavit states an Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed bruising on the victim’s face and multiple injuries on her back.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who killed friend in standoff gets 11 years minimum in prison

IDAHO FALLS — A man who shot and killed his friend during a standoff in 2019 was sentenced to prison Monday. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Marshall Hendricks, 32, of Rigby, to a minimum of 11 years in prison with an indeterminate period of 25 years, for a potential total of 36 years. He was also sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. ...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Jefferson County signs inmate housing agreement with Teton County

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed an Adult Detention Agreement Between Jefferson and Teton Counties on September 19. County Sheriff Steve Anderson approached the board at the September 19 meeting to inform them of a request from Teton County’s Sheriff Clint Lemieux to house their inmates at the Jefferson County Jail.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital Punishment#Murder#Violent Crime
Post Register

I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Accident claims life of local man

FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
BLACKFOOT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Man dies in two-vehicle Bingham County crash

BLACKFOOT – A 24-year-old Blackfoot man is dead following a collision on U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot Sunday morning. The crash occurred at milepost 97 in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station at 7:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The Blackfoot man...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway

A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Woman arrested in Bonneville County with company's stolen car

A woman was arrested in Bonneville County Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Melissa Ilene Coz-Lizarraga, 46, was reportedly driving a white Ford F-350, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kelly Blue Book estimates the truck to have a value of just under $20,000.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
oilcity.news

Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
ETNA, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy