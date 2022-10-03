Cherryland Humane Society Receives $11,000 Donation From Traverse City Restaurant

The Cherryland Humane Society just got a big donation, thanks to a local restaurant.

The Good Bowl picks a local charity four times a year to donate to, and this quarter they chose the Cherryland Humane Society.

The humane society received a donation of $11,001, which is the largest donation The Good Bowl has gave to an organization. The restaurant hopes that this program helps bring awareness to a variety of nonprofits, local and national.

“It’s a great process because it allows the community in just sort of a very everyday manner to be able to be a part of this really positive impact,” Tony Vu, Executive Chef at The Good Bowl, says.

The good bowl has raised more than $125,000 in total for organizations. This is done through their $1 donation per every bowl sold business program.