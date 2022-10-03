ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherryland Humane Society Receives $11,000 Donation From Traverse City Restaurant

By Emma Hug, Jacob Johnson
 3 days ago
The Cherryland Humane Society just got a big donation, thanks to a local restaurant.

The Good Bowl picks a local charity four times a year to donate to, and this quarter they chose the Cherryland Humane Society.

The humane society received a donation of $11,001, which is the largest donation The Good Bowl has gave to an organization. The restaurant hopes that this program helps bring awareness to a variety of nonprofits, local and national.

“It’s a great process because it allows the community in just sort of a very everyday manner to be able to be a part of this really positive impact,” Tony Vu, Executive Chef at The Good Bowl, says.

The good bowl has raised more than $125,000 in total for organizations. This is done through their $1 donation per every bowl sold business program.

9&10 News

Health Officials Hold Student Mental Health Roundtable in Traverse City

It’s long been an issue, but now it’s finally getting the attention and support it needs. Officials, including the state health director, met with students and parents to hear directly from them what they are experiencing and what they need to help Thursday morning in Traverse City. The hundreds of millions of dollars invested in a solution, will not help if they aren’t being spent in the right spots.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Air Station Sends Support to Florida after Hurricane

The destruction from hurricane Ian left the state of Florida in need of support. Air station Traverse City was more than happy to help. “We started in Palm Beach on Tuesday, and we expected the hurricane to hit Clearwater at that time. And it took a turn to the south. So we were able to deploy back to Clearwater air station, and that’s where we based our efforts out of there and were there until the end of the week next week,” Tate Miller, an avionics electrical technician, told us after returning from Florida.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

