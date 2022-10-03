Read full article on original website
WCJB
Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist
Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
floridapolitics.com
‘We’ll design our own damn sign,’ Fernandina Beach Mayor says of county plans
The issue regards the sign at 8th and Lime streets. Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach Mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by...
flaglernewsweekly.com
New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office
PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streets
Speeders beware! The Orange Park Town Council is considering placing 10 digital speed signs throughout the town. The solar signs come with a hefty $50,000 price tag. The signs would cost $38,500 in addition to the poles to mount the signs, $11,500.
floridapolitics.com
Realtors rally to Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral race
Jacksonville’s realtors are backing the CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 mayoral race. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, and per a press release from the Davis campaign, they are backing up that endorsement with a $25,000 contribution to Davis’ state-level Building a Better Economy political committee.
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants
The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
fernandinaobserver.com
New Habitat Build to Honor Benefactor David Berkman
The public is invited to join Nassau Habitat and the family to honor the late David Berkman. October has been proclaimed by the city and county commissioners as Nassau Habitat for Humanity month. To kick off this month of celebration, Nassau Habitat will dedicate its new build, Berkman Place, on...
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
Action News Jax
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
click orlando
Flagler Beach issues road closures as crews address depressions, main breaks in Ian’s wake
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler County continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, road closures are in effect in Flagler Beach as crews deal with road depressions and main breaks in the area. The southbound lane of State Road A1A/South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 1400 block...
Clay County authorities search for two missing teens
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
News4Jax.com
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon.
actionnewsjax.com
Clay County Fire Rescue gearing up to replace members already in SW Florida
Clay County Fire Rescue CCFR getting ready to head out to SW Florida to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (CCFR)
