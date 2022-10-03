The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO