Clay County, FL

WCJB

Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist

Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office

PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
PALM COAST, FL
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Realtors rally to Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral race

Jacksonville’s realtors are backing the CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 mayoral race. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, and per a press release from the Davis campaign, they are backing up that endorsement with a $25,000 contribution to Davis’ state-level Building a Better Economy political committee.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Houston St
fernandinaobserver.com

New Habitat Build to Honor Benefactor David Berkman

The public is invited to join Nassau Habitat and the family to honor the late David Berkman. October has been proclaimed by the city and county commissioners as Nassau Habitat for Humanity month. To kick off this month of celebration, Nassau Habitat will dedicate its new build, Berkman Place, on...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Politics
Action News Jax

Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County authorities search for two missing teens

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

