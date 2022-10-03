ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astor, FL

Astor residents deal with record flooding after Hurricane Ian

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Astor are dealing with record-breaking flooding following Hurricane Ian.

National Weather Service records show the water level on the St. Johns River was higher over the weekend than the previous record set in 1933.

While the water level has dropped a little over the last couple of days, residents said that’s happened before, then suddenly it rises again in the low-lying community.

Lake County deputies have been in the area monitoring the situation. FEMA and the National Weather Service have also surveyed the area.

Emergency officials are asking boaters and drivers to stay out of flooded areas to keep the water from pushing further into homes.

'The worst I've seen': Volusia County officials rush to repair seawall damage from Hurricane Ian Even with the sun shining over the ocean waves, there are lingering signs of the impact of Hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach. (Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau/WFTV)

