Salem, OR

Post Register

Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District

Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland State routs 2nd year D-II Lincoln University, 48-6

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dante Chachere threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter and Portland State routed NCAA Division II/III member Lincoln University (California), 48-6 on Saturday. Lincoln, from Oakland, California, started its football program in 2021 and is in its first season as a...
PORTLAND, OR

