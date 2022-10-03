Read full article on original website
Post Register
Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District
Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
Post Register
Portland State routs 2nd year D-II Lincoln University, 48-6
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dante Chachere threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter and Portland State routed NCAA Division II/III member Lincoln University (California), 48-6 on Saturday. Lincoln, from Oakland, California, started its football program in 2021 and is in its first season as a...
